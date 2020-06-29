All apartments in Lake County
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:40 AM

3909 Honey Dr

3909 Honey Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3909 Honey Drive, Lake County, FL 34731

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
pool
garage
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Family Home with 2 car garage and a pool. New stainless steel appliances. Great location on a dead end street. Pool Service included in rent.

****Property is Currently Occupied until June 1, 2020 and will only be shown to Approved Applicants. (In order to see occupied properties, tenants are required to fill out an application in advance, Once an application is approved a showing will be scheduled.) ****

*Offered by Gunn Property Services, LLC
*Seeking high quality, long term resident.
*Visit GunnPropertyServices.com for online application and qualifications
*We do not accept Section 8 assisted housing
*For further details pictures and video visit GunnPropertyServices.com
*Call our automated scheduling line 24 hrs a day to schedule a showing 352-559-9005

*Bright and open floor plan
*Energy Efficient Appliances
*Washer Dryer Hook ups

**Available for June 10, 2020 or earlier move-in.

*Fenced in Yard

*Maximum of 2 Pets with Refundable Deposit.
*Breed restrictions apply.

