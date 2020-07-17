33848 Emerald Pond Loop

Amenities
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home, Great Location off Radio Rd. This home has it all 10ft ceilings, granite countertops, Stainless steel appliances, 2 car garage, Energy Efficient Windows. This home is a must see will not last long.
*City of Leesburg Utilities.
*1 small pet with refundable deposit.
***Available for immediate Move In.***
*Offered by Gunn Property Services, LLC
*Seeking high quality, long term resident.
*We do not accept Section 8 assisted housing
