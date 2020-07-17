All apartments in Lake County
Find more places like 33848 Emerald Pond Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake County, FL
/
33848 Emerald Pond Loop
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:30 AM

33848 Emerald Pond Loop

33848 Emerald Pond Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

33848 Emerald Pond Loop, Lake County, FL 34788

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home, Great Location off Radio Rd. This home has it all 10ft ceilings, granite countertops, Stainless steel appliances, 2 car garage, Energy Efficient Windows. This home is a must see will not last long.

*City of Leesburg Utilities.

*1 small pet with refundable deposit.

***Available for immediate Move In.***

*Offered by Gunn Property Services, LLC

*Seeking high quality, long term resident.

*Visit GunnPropertyServices.com for online application and qualifications

*We do not accept Section 8 assisted housing

*For further details pictures and video visit GunnPropertyServices.com

*Call our automated scheduling line 24 hrs a day to schedule a showing 352-559-9005

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33848 Emerald Pond Loop have any available units?
33848 Emerald Pond Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake County, FL.
What amenities does 33848 Emerald Pond Loop have?
Some of 33848 Emerald Pond Loop's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33848 Emerald Pond Loop currently offering any rent specials?
33848 Emerald Pond Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33848 Emerald Pond Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 33848 Emerald Pond Loop is pet friendly.
Does 33848 Emerald Pond Loop offer parking?
Yes, 33848 Emerald Pond Loop offers parking.
Does 33848 Emerald Pond Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33848 Emerald Pond Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33848 Emerald Pond Loop have a pool?
No, 33848 Emerald Pond Loop does not have a pool.
Does 33848 Emerald Pond Loop have accessible units?
No, 33848 Emerald Pond Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 33848 Emerald Pond Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33848 Emerald Pond Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 33848 Emerald Pond Loop have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 33848 Emerald Pond Loop has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton Chase
16400 Nelson Park Dr
Clermont, FL 34714
Citrus Tower
1290 N Ridge Blvd
Clermont, FL 34711
Oaks at Southlake Commons
130 Town Center Blvd
Clermont, FL 34714
The Vineyards at Hammock Ridge
1480 Hammock Ridge Rd
Clermont, FL 34711
Carmendy Square
367 Sunny Oaks Way
Lady Lake, FL 32159
Elevate 155
155 Veranda Way
Mount Dora, FL 32757
Advenir at Castle Hill
13600 Hartle Groves Pl
Clermont, FL 34711
Vista at Lost Lake
2550 Citrus Tower Blvd
Clermont, FL 34711

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLWekiwa Springs, FLMaitland, FLPine Hills, FLLake Mary, FLConway, FLApopka, FL
Windermere, FLFour Corners, FLDoctor Phillips, FLGroveland, FLLeesburg, FLMascotte, FLLady Lake, FLThe Villages, FLTavares, FLWildwood, FLDeBary, FLMount Dora, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Lake-Sumter State College