33848 Emerald Pond Loop

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home, Great Location off Radio Rd. This home has it all 10ft ceilings, granite countertops, Stainless steel appliances, 2 car garage, Energy Efficient Windows. This home is a must see will not last long.



*City of Leesburg Utilities.



*1 small pet with refundable deposit.



***Available for immediate Move In.***



*Offered by Gunn Property Services, LLC



*Seeking high quality, long term resident.



*Visit GunnPropertyServices.com for online application and qualifications



*We do not accept Section 8 assisted housing



*For further details pictures and video visit GunnPropertyServices.com



*Call our automated scheduling line 24 hrs a day to schedule a showing 352-559-9005