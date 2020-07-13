32615 Windy Oak Street

Amenities
4/3 Beautiful Home Close To Schools. Back Of The Neighborhood On A Cul-de-sac. New A/c Installed For First Floor 2017 And Second Floor 2018. Whole Home Water Softener And Reverse Osmosis System In 2016. Master Downstairs With Large Master Bath Jetted Tub And Huge Walk In Shower. There Is A 2nd Full Bath Downstairs Leading To Side Of Home And Huge Above Ground Salt Water Pool. Second Floor Has 3 Bedrooms And A Full Bath Upstairs. Property Is On An Amazing Acre Plus Lot With Mature Trees And Landscaping. Side Long Drive Leading To 3 Car Garage And Circle Drive. Location On Border Of Lake, Seminole And Orange Counties And New 429 Exchange
Listing Courtesy Of VANGIE BERRY SIGNATURE REALTY
Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com
