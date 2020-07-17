All apartments in Lake County
Find more places like 17436 Chateau Pine Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake County, FL
/
17436 Chateau Pine Way
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

17436 Chateau Pine Way

17436 Chateau Pine Way · (407) 227-6674
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

17436 Chateau Pine Way, Lake County, FL 34711
Chateau Condominiums At Magnolia Pointe

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 17436 Chateau Pine Way · Avail. now

$2,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2056 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Gated Guarded Community in Clermont - A Beautiful 24 hours guarded community to call home, this charming two-story townhome with 4 beds, 2.5 baths, and a two-car garage is available for immediate move-in. The first floor is beautifully tiled, includes an open living, dining, and kitchen area with access to a covered porch, via sliding glass doors. The kitchen features White-finished cabinetry, counters with a flow-through bar top, and stainless steel appliances. The first floor is completed with a powder room, master bath, and master bedroom. The second floor includes a spacious loft with an extra closet, utility room, and a loft that can serve as an extra bedroom or study. Enjoy the great community amenities, swimming pool, clubhouse, playground, tennis, boat dock, water access, and more. Total Sqft. 2056. Available now, Small pet under 20 pounds accepted with a $300 pet fee. Contact Maritza @ 407-227-6674

(RLNE5873241)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17436 Chateau Pine Way have any available units?
17436 Chateau Pine Way has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17436 Chateau Pine Way have?
Some of 17436 Chateau Pine Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17436 Chateau Pine Way currently offering any rent specials?
17436 Chateau Pine Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17436 Chateau Pine Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 17436 Chateau Pine Way is pet friendly.
Does 17436 Chateau Pine Way offer parking?
Yes, 17436 Chateau Pine Way offers parking.
Does 17436 Chateau Pine Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17436 Chateau Pine Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17436 Chateau Pine Way have a pool?
Yes, 17436 Chateau Pine Way has a pool.
Does 17436 Chateau Pine Way have accessible units?
No, 17436 Chateau Pine Way does not have accessible units.
Does 17436 Chateau Pine Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 17436 Chateau Pine Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17436 Chateau Pine Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 17436 Chateau Pine Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 17436 Chateau Pine Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ashton Chase
16400 Nelson Park Dr
Clermont, FL 34714
Citrus Tower
1290 N Ridge Blvd
Clermont, FL 34711
Madison Clermont
600 River Birch Ct
Clermont, FL 34711
The Oaks on the Lake
145 Town Center Boulevard
Clermont, FL 34714
Oaks at Southlake Commons
130 Town Center Blvd
Clermont, FL 34714
The Vineyards at Hammock Ridge
1480 Hammock Ridge Rd
Clermont, FL 34711
Advenir at Castle Hill
13600 Hartle Groves Pl
Clermont, FL 34711
Lofts at South Lake
831 Oakley Seaver Drive
Clermont, FL 34711

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLWekiwa Springs, FLMaitland, FLPine Hills, FLLake Mary, FLConway, FLApopka, FL
Windermere, FLFour Corners, FLDoctor Phillips, FLGroveland, FLLeesburg, FLMascotte, FLLady Lake, FLThe Villages, FLTavares, FLWildwood, FLDeBary, FLMount Dora, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Lake-Sumter State College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity