17436 Chateau Pine Way

Gated Guarded Community in Clermont - A Beautiful 24 hours guarded community to call home, this charming two-story townhome with 4 beds, 2.5 baths, and a two-car garage is available for immediate move-in. The first floor is beautifully tiled, includes an open living, dining, and kitchen area with access to a covered porch, via sliding glass doors. The kitchen features White-finished cabinetry, counters with a flow-through bar top, and stainless steel appliances. The first floor is completed with a powder room, master bath, and master bedroom. The second floor includes a spacious loft with an extra closet, utility room, and a loft that can serve as an extra bedroom or study. Enjoy the great community amenities, swimming pool, clubhouse, playground, tennis, boat dock, water access, and more. Total Sqft. 2056. Available now, Small pet under 20 pounds accepted with a $300 pet fee. Contact Maritza @ 407-227-6674



(RLNE5873241)