Lake County, FL
16152 VOLTERA POINT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16152 VOLTERA POINT

16152 Volterra Point · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

16152 Volterra Point, Lake County, FL 34756
Bella Collina

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
media room
This 4 Bed 4 1/2 bath Pool Home is the ultimate luxury retreat from the hustle and bustle of daily life. No expense has been spared with upgrades and special touches everywhere you look. As you enter the home from the courtyard style entrance, you are greeting with warm, Tuscan inspired decor, cool tile and soaring ceilings. Formal dining area has a breathtaking chandelier. Custom features of this home also include a private wine cellar and circular staircase. The chef's dream and heart of the home kitchen area, features exquisite marble counter tops, an over sized island, Subzero fridge, wall oven and gas stove top and a cozy nook for family breakfast time. The large family room has a beautifully custom built in entertainment center. Upstairs landing looks down on the lower level of open area with plenty of flex space for entertaining as well as a theater room. End your day relaxing in the downstairs master bedroom or by the pool overlooking the golf course view. No lawn or pool service offered

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16152 VOLTERA POINT have any available units?
16152 VOLTERA POINT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake County, FL.
What amenities does 16152 VOLTERA POINT have?
Some of 16152 VOLTERA POINT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16152 VOLTERA POINT currently offering any rent specials?
16152 VOLTERA POINT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16152 VOLTERA POINT pet-friendly?
No, 16152 VOLTERA POINT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake County.
Does 16152 VOLTERA POINT offer parking?
Yes, 16152 VOLTERA POINT offers parking.
Does 16152 VOLTERA POINT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16152 VOLTERA POINT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16152 VOLTERA POINT have a pool?
Yes, 16152 VOLTERA POINT has a pool.
Does 16152 VOLTERA POINT have accessible units?
No, 16152 VOLTERA POINT does not have accessible units.
Does 16152 VOLTERA POINT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16152 VOLTERA POINT has units with dishwashers.
Does 16152 VOLTERA POINT have units with air conditioning?
No, 16152 VOLTERA POINT does not have units with air conditioning.
