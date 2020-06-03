16152 VOLTERA POINT

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated pool media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage media room

This 4 Bed 4 1/2 bath Pool Home is the ultimate luxury retreat from the hustle and bustle of daily life. No expense has been spared with upgrades and special touches everywhere you look. As you enter the home from the courtyard style entrance, you are greeting with warm, Tuscan inspired decor, cool tile and soaring ceilings. Formal dining area has a breathtaking chandelier. Custom features of this home also include a private wine cellar and circular staircase. The chef's dream and heart of the home kitchen area, features exquisite marble counter tops, an over sized island, Subzero fridge, wall oven and gas stove top and a cozy nook for family breakfast time. The large family room has a beautifully custom built in entertainment center. Upstairs landing looks down on the lower level of open area with plenty of flex space for entertaining as well as a theater room. End your day relaxing in the downstairs master bedroom or by the pool overlooking the golf course view. No lawn or pool service offered