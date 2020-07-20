All apartments in Lake County
Lake County, FL
12631 Hammock Pointe Circle
Last updated May 14 2019

12631 Hammock Pointe Circle

12631 Hammock Pointe Circle · No Longer Available
Location

12631 Hammock Pointe Circle, Lake County, FL 34711

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Come see this previous model home with many upgrades in the gorgeous Hammock Pointe subdivision. Your new home features a gourmet kitchen complete with newer appliances and quartz counter tops with additional cabinet lighting above and below! This home is great for entertaining, with an open floor plan, as well as built in speakers inside and outside! The backyard oasis with no rear neighbors features an over sized paver patio with a fire pit and summer kitchen! Inside, find the master bedroom located on the first floor with the remodeled master suite that has laminate flooring, granite counter tops and an over sized jacuzzi tub. Upstairs, you will find the other 4 bedrooms, one of which is a mother-in-law suite with adjoining private bathroom located directly off of the loft. The floor plan of this home is highly desirable for families, first time home buyers, or snow birds! Enjoy peace of mind, with your wifi controlled thermostat, lighting, and ring cameras as well! Come quick to view this home. Make an appointment today!

Listing Courtesy Of HOMEVEST REALTY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12631 Hammock Pointe Circle have any available units?
12631 Hammock Pointe Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake County, FL.
What amenities does 12631 Hammock Pointe Circle have?
Some of 12631 Hammock Pointe Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12631 Hammock Pointe Circle currently offering any rent specials?
12631 Hammock Pointe Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12631 Hammock Pointe Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 12631 Hammock Pointe Circle is pet friendly.
Does 12631 Hammock Pointe Circle offer parking?
No, 12631 Hammock Pointe Circle does not offer parking.
Does 12631 Hammock Pointe Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12631 Hammock Pointe Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12631 Hammock Pointe Circle have a pool?
No, 12631 Hammock Pointe Circle does not have a pool.
Does 12631 Hammock Pointe Circle have accessible units?
No, 12631 Hammock Pointe Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 12631 Hammock Pointe Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 12631 Hammock Pointe Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12631 Hammock Pointe Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 12631 Hammock Pointe Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
