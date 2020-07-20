12631 Hammock Pointe Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated fire pit internet access

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Come see this previous model home with many upgrades in the gorgeous Hammock Pointe subdivision. Your new home features a gourmet kitchen complete with newer appliances and quartz counter tops with additional cabinet lighting above and below! This home is great for entertaining, with an open floor plan, as well as built in speakers inside and outside! The backyard oasis with no rear neighbors features an over sized paver patio with a fire pit and summer kitchen! Inside, find the master bedroom located on the first floor with the remodeled master suite that has laminate flooring, granite counter tops and an over sized jacuzzi tub. Upstairs, you will find the other 4 bedrooms, one of which is a mother-in-law suite with adjoining private bathroom located directly off of the loft. The floor plan of this home is highly desirable for families, first time home buyers, or snow birds! Enjoy peace of mind, with your wifi controlled thermostat, lighting, and ring cameras as well! Come quick to view this home. Make an appointment today!



Listing Courtesy Of HOMEVEST REALTY



