Amenities
890 E. Columbia Ave - Available 04/29/19 Spacious Town home Located n Kissimmee! - This is a very large duplex with extra parking, two-story and carpet throughout the property. This unit offers a single car garage and full-size washer and dryer. Must see!
To schedule your own private tour!!
Call: (407) 736-9309
Email: info@Flarealtyinvestments.com
Pets Not Allowed!
$1075.00 Monthly Rent
$1075.00 Security Deposit
$65.00 Application fee per applicant over 18
Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**
Rental Qualifications:
-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
-2 years of verifiable rental history
-2 years of verifiable employment history
-Evictions None
-Criminal and Credit Background Checks will be conducted on each applicant
(RLNE2085202)