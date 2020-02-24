All apartments in Kissimmee
890 E. Columbia Ave
890 E. Columbia Ave

890 East Columbia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

890 East Columbia Avenue, Kissimmee, FL 34744

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
890 E. Columbia Ave - Available 04/29/19 Spacious Town home Located n Kissimmee! - This is a very large duplex with extra parking, two-story and carpet throughout the property. This unit offers a single car garage and full-size washer and dryer. Must see!

To schedule your own private tour!!
Call: (407) 736-9309
Email: info@Flarealtyinvestments.com

Pets Not Allowed!

$1075.00 Monthly Rent
$1075.00 Security Deposit
$65.00 Application fee per applicant over 18

Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**

Rental Qualifications:
-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
-2 years of verifiable rental history
-2 years of verifiable employment history
-Evictions None
-Criminal and Credit Background Checks will be conducted on each applicant

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2085202)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 890 E. Columbia Ave have any available units?
890 E. Columbia Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 890 E. Columbia Ave have?
Some of 890 E. Columbia Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 890 E. Columbia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
890 E. Columbia Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 890 E. Columbia Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 890 E. Columbia Ave is pet friendly.
Does 890 E. Columbia Ave offer parking?
Yes, 890 E. Columbia Ave offers parking.
Does 890 E. Columbia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 890 E. Columbia Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 890 E. Columbia Ave have a pool?
No, 890 E. Columbia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 890 E. Columbia Ave have accessible units?
No, 890 E. Columbia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 890 E. Columbia Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 890 E. Columbia Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
