Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Very nice 3-Bed, 2-Bath villa for rent. New appliances, new A/C, freshly painted on the inside and a few more. Located in Victoria Park community with community pool. 2 assign parking spaces. Enjoy the nice Florida weather in the enclosed screen porch with no rear neighbors and pond view. Call now before is gone.