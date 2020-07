Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Vacant all ready to move in and celebrate the New Year in your lovely New Home. Beautiful Spacious 4 Bedroom 2.5 baths. New Roof 2018, New AC installed 2017, Interior and Exterior completely painted 2018 and vanities changed in both bathrooms and upgraded bath tub/shower and tiling. Carpet installed 2019. Close to Disney World and International Drive. 1 mile to Sun Rail station. Very desirable location close to 192 and shopping.