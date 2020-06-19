All apartments in Kissimmee
Last updated May 13 2020 at 6:01 PM

5140 ADELAIDE DRIVE

5140 Adelaide Dr · (407) 337-3985
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5140 Adelaide Dr, Kissimmee, FL 34746

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,275

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1782 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Stunning Fully Furnished Corner Unit Townhouse located in the gated community of Compass Bay Resort, only five minutes from Disney World! This home features 4BD/3.5BTH 1,782 SQFT, one car garage. Features Granite Countertops in Kitchen, SS appliances & bathrooms upgraded throughout, all while boasting 9'4 ceilings, a washer, and dryer. Compass Bay features a community swimming pool, tot lot and pavilion! Conveniently located to all of highly desired Central Florida Attractions, shopping, restaurants, & major highways. Schedule your private showing today before its gone.

PLEASE NOTE: Application fees are non-refundable. All person(s) $75.00 aged 18 and older that will be residing at the property must apply.

The Listing Real Estate Management checks credit, eviction, background, employment & previous rental history. We advise you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, outstanding collections, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

Renters are automatically enrolled in our Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. Contact: The Listing Real Estate Management also
NOTE: some homeowner associations also have application fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5140 ADELAIDE DRIVE have any available units?
5140 ADELAIDE DRIVE has a unit available for $2,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 5140 ADELAIDE DRIVE have?
Some of 5140 ADELAIDE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5140 ADELAIDE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5140 ADELAIDE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5140 ADELAIDE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5140 ADELAIDE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 5140 ADELAIDE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5140 ADELAIDE DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 5140 ADELAIDE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5140 ADELAIDE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5140 ADELAIDE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5140 ADELAIDE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5140 ADELAIDE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5140 ADELAIDE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5140 ADELAIDE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5140 ADELAIDE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
