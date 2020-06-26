511 East Magnolia Street two

Amenities

in unit laundry air conditioning some paid utils internet access refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Large 2 room apartment near 192 & stores Kissimmee - Property Id: 129901



Bathroom is between 2 units and has 2 entrance doors. Not a private bath. Includes electric, deluxe cable, fast internet, water, gas and FREE wash/dryer. No security. Available now. $220 week for 1 person, $255 for 2 adults. No other fees. 3 blocks south of 192 between Main Street and Michigan Avenue. Enormous yard lit up all night. No pets allowed here due to one central air for 4 units. House is well built of concrete block and stucco. Nice peaceful residential neighborhood. Not a party place for friends friends friends. Quiet mature family setting. One unit is a couple & baby, another is a couple with small kids visiting. Absolutely no drugs of any kind. The other tenants will not tolerate it. You must email or text only 954-816-6033 so we both have a record of what's said. I live 200 miles away and won't bother you. Please do not just show up without an appointment bothering other tenants. It is inconsiderate, resulting in my not renting to you.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/129901

Property Id 129901



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4955949)