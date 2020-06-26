All apartments in Kissimmee
Last updated June 21 2019

511 East Magnolia Street two

511 East Magnolia Street · No Longer Available
Location

511 East Magnolia Street, Kissimmee, FL 34744
Robert Bass

Amenities

in unit laundry
air conditioning
some paid utils
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Large 2 room apartment near 192 & stores Kissimmee - Property Id: 129901

Bathroom is between 2 units and has 2 entrance doors. Not a private bath. Includes electric, deluxe cable, fast internet, water, gas and FREE wash/dryer. No security. Available now. $220 week for 1 person, $255 for 2 adults. No other fees. 3 blocks south of 192 between Main Street and Michigan Avenue. Enormous yard lit up all night. No pets allowed here due to one central air for 4 units. House is well built of concrete block and stucco. Nice peaceful residential neighborhood. Not a party place for friends friends friends. Quiet mature family setting. One unit is a couple & baby, another is a couple with small kids visiting. Absolutely no drugs of any kind. The other tenants will not tolerate it. You must email or text only 954-816-6033 so we both have a record of what's said. I live 200 miles away and won't bother you. Please do not just show up without an appointment bothering other tenants. It is inconsiderate, resulting in my not renting to you.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/129901
Property Id 129901

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4955949)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 East Magnolia Street two have any available units?
511 East Magnolia Street two doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 511 East Magnolia Street two have?
Some of 511 East Magnolia Street two's amenities include in unit laundry, air conditioning, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 East Magnolia Street two currently offering any rent specials?
511 East Magnolia Street two is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 East Magnolia Street two pet-friendly?
No, 511 East Magnolia Street two is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 511 East Magnolia Street two offer parking?
No, 511 East Magnolia Street two does not offer parking.
Does 511 East Magnolia Street two have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 511 East Magnolia Street two offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 East Magnolia Street two have a pool?
No, 511 East Magnolia Street two does not have a pool.
Does 511 East Magnolia Street two have accessible units?
No, 511 East Magnolia Street two does not have accessible units.
Does 511 East Magnolia Street two have units with dishwashers?
No, 511 East Magnolia Street two does not have units with dishwashers.
