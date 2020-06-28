4333 CREEKSIDE BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Freshly painted pool home! Split floor offers ceramic tile and carpet, living/dining combo, eat in kitchen with pass thru bar, spacious master bedroom with it's own sliding glass door that leads to the covered lanai with pool and the pond behind the home, 2 car garage, washer & dryer provided but not warranted, lawn and pool care included in the rent!!!! Home is located with in minutes to public transportation, 417, 535, Osceola Parkway, Disney, and much more!!! Centrally located off Hwy 192 and Bass Rd.



12 Month Lease

$75 Application fee per adult

$125 Lease Processing fee due once application is approved.

Sorry, not section 8 or pet friendly



***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!!