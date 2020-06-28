All apartments in Kissimmee
Find more places like 4333 CREEKSIDE BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kissimmee, FL
/
4333 CREEKSIDE BOULEVARD
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:02 PM

4333 CREEKSIDE BOULEVARD

4333 Creekside Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kissimmee
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4333 Creekside Boulevard, Kissimmee, FL 34746

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Freshly painted pool home! Split floor offers ceramic tile and carpet, living/dining combo, eat in kitchen with pass thru bar, spacious master bedroom with it's own sliding glass door that leads to the covered lanai with pool and the pond behind the home, 2 car garage, washer & dryer provided but not warranted, lawn and pool care included in the rent!!!! Home is located with in minutes to public transportation, 417, 535, Osceola Parkway, Disney, and much more!!! Centrally located off Hwy 192 and Bass Rd.

12 Month Lease
$75 Application fee per adult
$125 Lease Processing fee due once application is approved.
Sorry, not section 8 or pet friendly

***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4333 CREEKSIDE BOULEVARD have any available units?
4333 CREEKSIDE BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 4333 CREEKSIDE BOULEVARD have?
Some of 4333 CREEKSIDE BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4333 CREEKSIDE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
4333 CREEKSIDE BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4333 CREEKSIDE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 4333 CREEKSIDE BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 4333 CREEKSIDE BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 4333 CREEKSIDE BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 4333 CREEKSIDE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4333 CREEKSIDE BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4333 CREEKSIDE BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 4333 CREEKSIDE BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 4333 CREEKSIDE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 4333 CREEKSIDE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 4333 CREEKSIDE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4333 CREEKSIDE BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Calirosa
2920 Flora Boulevard
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Springs at Tapestry
2601 Pledge Road
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Cortland Reunion
7995 Haven Way
Kissimmee, FL 34747
Cane Island
5251 Cane Island Loop
Kissimmee, FL 34746
Laguna Place
2109 Polo Club Dr
Kissimmee, FL 34741
The Jamison
1040 Jamison Loop
Kissimmee, FL 34744
Altis Shingle Creek
4350 Osceola Trail Rd
Kissimmee, FL 34746
Vernazza
1790 Manarola Street
Kissimmee, FL 34741

Similar Pages

Kissimmee 1 BedroomsKissimmee 2 Bedrooms
Kissimmee Apartments with GymKissimmee Luxury Places
Kissimmee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Osceola Corporate Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College