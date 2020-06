Amenities

Newer remodeled unit available! Newer tile in living/dining/bath areas and new custom kitchen cabinets with granite countertops and all newer stainless appliances. All new bathrooms with stand up shower and tub, complete with new vanities. Washer/dryer in separate laundry area. Situated on the second floor with no neighbors above. Gated community with fitness, clubhouse and pool. NO EXPENSE SPARED IN THIS BEAUTIFUL CONDO