Last updated April 10 2020 at 12:44 PM

3851 Bay Club Cir Unit 203

3851 Bay Club Circle · (407) 513-4722
Location

3851 Bay Club Circle, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 3851 Bay Club Cir Unit 203 · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 665 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
tennis court
- 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom condo with a screened porch. It is located on the 2nd floor and has wood flooring.The kitchen has an updated refrigerator and stove. There is also updated fixtures and fittings throughout the unit. Hardwood floors, Air conditioning, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Balcony, deck, patio

Arbors of Sendera is located just few steps from 192 kissimmee and Osceola Mall.Every resident of Arbors of Sendera has full access to all of our amenities. Enjoy the most comprehensive range of amenities in Kissimmee. Club House Swimming Pool Fitness Center Basketball Court Lighted Tennis Court Picnic Areas w/ Barbeque Grills Laundry Room Car Care Center Business Center with Fax & Copier Professionally Landscaped Grounds 24 hour Emergency Maintenance Pet Friendly

(RLNE2790485)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3851 Bay Club Cir Unit 203 have any available units?
3851 Bay Club Cir Unit 203 has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 3851 Bay Club Cir Unit 203 have?
Some of 3851 Bay Club Cir Unit 203's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3851 Bay Club Cir Unit 203 currently offering any rent specials?
3851 Bay Club Cir Unit 203 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3851 Bay Club Cir Unit 203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3851 Bay Club Cir Unit 203 is pet friendly.
Does 3851 Bay Club Cir Unit 203 offer parking?
No, 3851 Bay Club Cir Unit 203 does not offer parking.
Does 3851 Bay Club Cir Unit 203 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3851 Bay Club Cir Unit 203 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3851 Bay Club Cir Unit 203 have a pool?
Yes, 3851 Bay Club Cir Unit 203 has a pool.
Does 3851 Bay Club Cir Unit 203 have accessible units?
No, 3851 Bay Club Cir Unit 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 3851 Bay Club Cir Unit 203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3851 Bay Club Cir Unit 203 has units with dishwashers.
