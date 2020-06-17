3851 Bay Club Cir Unit 203

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center car wash area clubhouse gym on-site laundry playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill tennis court

- 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom condo with a screened porch. It is located on the 2nd floor and has wood flooring.The kitchen has an updated refrigerator and stove. There is also updated fixtures and fittings throughout the unit. Hardwood floors, Air conditioning, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Balcony, deck, patio



Arbors of Sendera is located just few steps from 192 kissimmee and Osceola Mall.Every resident of Arbors of Sendera has full access to all of our amenities. Enjoy the most comprehensive range of amenities in Kissimmee. Club House Swimming Pool Fitness Center Basketball Court Lighted Tennis Court Picnic Areas w/ Barbeque Grills Laundry Room Car Care Center Business Center with Fax & Copier Professionally Landscaped Grounds 24 hour Emergency Maintenance Pet Friendly



(RLNE2790485)