Last updated April 21 2020 at 3:05 AM

3440 DOVETAIL AVENUE

3440 Dovetail Avenue · (321) 732-9501
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3440 Dovetail Avenue, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2694 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Home For Rent,5 bedroom, 4 bathroom home in the Enclave at Tapestry community of Kissimmee. As you make your way into the heart of the home you will find a spacious and open living / dining room and kitchen, perfect for gatherings and celebrations. The kitchen providing plenty of storage and work space featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a large island with a breakfast bar. The Master Bedroom has a walk-in closet as well as ensuite with a dual sink vanity including granite counters, large soaking tub and glass stall shower. The additional bedrooms are sized offering plenty of space for family, home office, and nearly anything else to fit your needs. The backyard includes a covered patio providing ample room for outdoor furniture..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2020 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3440 DOVETAIL AVENUE have any available units?
3440 DOVETAIL AVENUE has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 3440 DOVETAIL AVENUE have?
Some of 3440 DOVETAIL AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3440 DOVETAIL AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3440 DOVETAIL AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3440 DOVETAIL AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3440 DOVETAIL AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 3440 DOVETAIL AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 3440 DOVETAIL AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 3440 DOVETAIL AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3440 DOVETAIL AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3440 DOVETAIL AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3440 DOVETAIL AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3440 DOVETAIL AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3440 DOVETAIL AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3440 DOVETAIL AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3440 DOVETAIL AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
