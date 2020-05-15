3440 DOVETAIL AVENUE

Amenities

Beautiful Home For Rent,5 bedroom, 4 bathroom home in the Enclave at Tapestry community of Kissimmee. As you make your way into the heart of the home you will find a spacious and open living / dining room and kitchen, perfect for gatherings and celebrations. The kitchen providing plenty of storage and work space featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a large island with a breakfast bar. The Master Bedroom has a walk-in closet as well as ensuite with a dual sink vanity including granite counters, large soaking tub and glass stall shower. The additional bedrooms are sized offering plenty of space for family, home office, and nearly anything else to fit your needs. The backyard includes a covered patio providing ample room for outdoor furniture..