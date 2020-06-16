All apartments in Kissimmee
3321 Whitestone cir 205

3321 Whitestone Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3321 Whitestone Circle, Kissimmee, FL 34741
Flora Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
media room
Big and modern Great Location !!!! - Property Id: 162223

Ready to move inn Unit has granite counter tops, wood floors, stainless still appliances, walking Closet, nice balcony lake view, washer and dryer. The community is gated, surveillance cameras also security in the premises, community pool and the building have elevators. Location it can be better right be side the Loop Mall (Publix, movie theater, restaurants, stores etc.)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/162223p
Property Id 162223

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5183133)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3321 Whitestone cir 205 have any available units?
3321 Whitestone cir 205 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 3321 Whitestone cir 205 have?
Some of 3321 Whitestone cir 205's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3321 Whitestone cir 205 currently offering any rent specials?
3321 Whitestone cir 205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3321 Whitestone cir 205 pet-friendly?
No, 3321 Whitestone cir 205 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 3321 Whitestone cir 205 offer parking?
No, 3321 Whitestone cir 205 does not offer parking.
Does 3321 Whitestone cir 205 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3321 Whitestone cir 205 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3321 Whitestone cir 205 have a pool?
Yes, 3321 Whitestone cir 205 has a pool.
Does 3321 Whitestone cir 205 have accessible units?
No, 3321 Whitestone cir 205 does not have accessible units.
Does 3321 Whitestone cir 205 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3321 Whitestone cir 205 has units with dishwashers.

