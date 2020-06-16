3321 Whitestone cir 205

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator pool media room

Big and modern Great Location !!!! - Property Id: 162223



Ready to move inn Unit has granite counter tops, wood floors, stainless still appliances, walking Closet, nice balcony lake view, washer and dryer. The community is gated, surveillance cameras also security in the premises, community pool and the building have elevators. Location it can be better right be side the Loop Mall (Publix, movie theater, restaurants, stores etc.)

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/162223p

Property Id 162223



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5183133)