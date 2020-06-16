3321 Whitestone cir 205

Amenities
Big and modern Great Location !!!! - Property Id: 162223
Ready to move inn Unit has granite counter tops, wood floors, stainless still appliances, walking Closet, nice balcony lake view, washer and dryer. The community is gated, surveillance cameras also security in the premises, community pool and the building have elevators. Location it can be better right be side the Loop Mall (Publix, movie theater, restaurants, stores etc.)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/162223p
Property Id 162223
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5183133)