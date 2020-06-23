All apartments in Kissimmee
Find more places like 3123 Rio Grande Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kissimmee, FL
/
3123 Rio Grande Trail
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

3123 Rio Grande Trail

3123 Rio Grande Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kissimmee
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3123 Rio Grande Trail, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
- Upgraded condo w/stainless steel appliances, tile in living/dining/kitchen & newer carpet. Photos show furnished, property has been unfurnished. Vacant & ready for immediate occupancy.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3638641)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3123 Rio Grande Trail have any available units?
3123 Rio Grande Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 3123 Rio Grande Trail have?
Some of 3123 Rio Grande Trail's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3123 Rio Grande Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3123 Rio Grande Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3123 Rio Grande Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3123 Rio Grande Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 3123 Rio Grande Trail offer parking?
No, 3123 Rio Grande Trail does not offer parking.
Does 3123 Rio Grande Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3123 Rio Grande Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3123 Rio Grande Trail have a pool?
No, 3123 Rio Grande Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3123 Rio Grande Trail have accessible units?
No, 3123 Rio Grande Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3123 Rio Grande Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 3123 Rio Grande Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Calirosa
2920 Flora Boulevard
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Cortland Reunion
7995 Haven Way
Kissimmee, FL 34747
Cane Island
5251 Cane Island Loop
Kissimmee, FL 34746
The Vinyards Apartments
2101 Vinyards Blvd
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Dolce Living Royal Palm
3250 Orleans Avenue
Kissimmee, FL 34747
Sonoma Pointe
1300 Santa Rosa Drive
Kissimmee, FL 34741
The Jamison
1040 Jamison Loop
Kissimmee, FL 34744
Camden Town Square
2951 Mallory Cir
Kissimmee, FL 34747

Similar Pages

Kissimmee 1 BedroomsKissimmee 2 Bedrooms
Kissimmee Apartments with GymKissimmee Luxury Places
Kissimmee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Osceola Corporate Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College