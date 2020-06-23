Rent Calculator
Home
/
Kissimmee, FL
/
3123 Rio Grande Trail
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3123 Rio Grande Trail
3123 Rio Grande Trail
·
Location
3123 Rio Grande Trail, Kissimmee, FL 34741
Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
- Upgraded condo w/stainless steel appliances, tile in living/dining/kitchen & newer carpet. Photos show furnished, property has been unfurnished. Vacant & ready for immediate occupancy.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3638641)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3123 Rio Grande Trail have any available units?
3123 Rio Grande Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kissimmee, FL
.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kissimmee Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3123 Rio Grande Trail have?
Some of 3123 Rio Grande Trail's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3123 Rio Grande Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3123 Rio Grande Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3123 Rio Grande Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3123 Rio Grande Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kissimmee
.
Does 3123 Rio Grande Trail offer parking?
No, 3123 Rio Grande Trail does not offer parking.
Does 3123 Rio Grande Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3123 Rio Grande Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3123 Rio Grande Trail have a pool?
No, 3123 Rio Grande Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3123 Rio Grande Trail have accessible units?
No, 3123 Rio Grande Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3123 Rio Grande Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 3123 Rio Grande Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
