3001 LAUREL PARK LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool

Beautiful 3 bedroom Condo centrally located in Hunters Creek / The Loop area, seconds from shopping malls, Publix (walking distance), schools and major expressways. A quick ten minute drive to Disney World and other attractions. 24 hour live security gate guard will keep you safe during all hours of the day. Property includes modern wood plank tiles, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliance, updated bathrooms and a cozy patio to enjoy the Florida weather. Don't forget the resort like pool to cool off during those amazing summer days and covered car port. Contact agent for March Specials!