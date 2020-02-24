All apartments in Kissimmee
3001 LAUREL PARK LANE
Last updated April 20 2020 at 12:10 AM

3001 LAUREL PARK LANE

3001 Laurel Park Ln · No Longer Available
Location

3001 Laurel Park Ln, Kissimmee, FL 34741
Flora Ridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Beautiful 3 bedroom Condo centrally located in Hunters Creek / The Loop area, seconds from shopping malls, Publix (walking distance), schools and major expressways. A quick ten minute drive to Disney World and other attractions. 24 hour live security gate guard will keep you safe during all hours of the day. Property includes modern wood plank tiles, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliance, updated bathrooms and a cozy patio to enjoy the Florida weather. Don't forget the resort like pool to cool off during those amazing summer days and covered car port. Contact agent for March Specials!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3001 LAUREL PARK LANE have any available units?
3001 LAUREL PARK LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 3001 LAUREL PARK LANE have?
Some of 3001 LAUREL PARK LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3001 LAUREL PARK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
3001 LAUREL PARK LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3001 LAUREL PARK LANE pet-friendly?
No, 3001 LAUREL PARK LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 3001 LAUREL PARK LANE offer parking?
Yes, 3001 LAUREL PARK LANE offers parking.
Does 3001 LAUREL PARK LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3001 LAUREL PARK LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3001 LAUREL PARK LANE have a pool?
Yes, 3001 LAUREL PARK LANE has a pool.
Does 3001 LAUREL PARK LANE have accessible units?
No, 3001 LAUREL PARK LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 3001 LAUREL PARK LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3001 LAUREL PARK LANE has units with dishwashers.
