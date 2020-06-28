2938 Conner Lane

Amenities

Beautiful house near the Loop in Kissimmee - Beautiful home for rent, just minutes away to the Loop Shopping Center, a variety of restaurants, 15 minutes to theme parks & airport. This is a great home. Spacious 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2 car garage. Home features one story block construction, formal dining room with kitchen breakfast nook, ample cabinet space, walk in closets, volume ceilings, master suite includes garden tub with separate shower. There is a community pool, basketball and tennis court, in this beautiful gated community.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2711087)