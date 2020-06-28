All apartments in Kissimmee
2938 Conner Lane
2938 Conner Lane

2938 Conner Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2938 Conner Ln, Kissimmee, FL 34741
Cypress Reserve

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
pool
basketball court
tennis court
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful house near the Loop in Kissimmee - Beautiful home for rent, just minutes away to the Loop Shopping Center, a variety of restaurants, 15 minutes to theme parks & airport. This is a great home. Spacious 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2 car garage. Home features one story block construction, formal dining room with kitchen breakfast nook, ample cabinet space, walk in closets, volume ceilings, master suite includes garden tub with separate shower. There is a community pool, basketball and tennis court, in this beautiful gated community.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2711087)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2938 Conner Lane have any available units?
2938 Conner Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2938 Conner Lane have?
Some of 2938 Conner Lane's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2938 Conner Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2938 Conner Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2938 Conner Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2938 Conner Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 2938 Conner Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2938 Conner Lane offers parking.
Does 2938 Conner Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2938 Conner Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2938 Conner Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2938 Conner Lane has a pool.
Does 2938 Conner Lane have accessible units?
No, 2938 Conner Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2938 Conner Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2938 Conner Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
