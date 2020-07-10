This lovely home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Master over looks the backyard and has plenty of daylight coming through. The backyard is fully fenced in with 2 entrances to the house . Kitchen is fully equipped with everything you need. There is a 2 car garage attached and a laundry room on the way to the garage with washer and dryer hookups.
Hard floor throughout the house. There's no carpet. Pets will be considered. Tenant cuts the lawn.
Contact me today to set up an appointment to view. This WILL NOT LAST LONG
407-255-7189 or 407-269-4412 Single-Family
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2901 Willow Oak Court have any available units?
2901 Willow Oak Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2901 Willow Oak Court have?
Some of 2901 Willow Oak Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2901 Willow Oak Court currently offering any rent specials?
2901 Willow Oak Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2901 Willow Oak Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2901 Willow Oak Court is pet friendly.
Does 2901 Willow Oak Court offer parking?
Yes, 2901 Willow Oak Court offers parking.
Does 2901 Willow Oak Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2901 Willow Oak Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2901 Willow Oak Court have a pool?
No, 2901 Willow Oak Court does not have a pool.
Does 2901 Willow Oak Court have accessible units?
No, 2901 Willow Oak Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2901 Willow Oak Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2901 Willow Oak Court has units with dishwashers.
