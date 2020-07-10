2901 Willow Oak Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 bedroom 2 bath home for rent



This lovely home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Master over looks the backyard and has plenty of daylight coming through. The backyard is fully fenced in with 2 entrances to the house .

Kitchen is fully equipped with everything you need. There is a 2 car garage attached and a laundry room on the way to the garage with washer and dryer hookups.



Hard floor throughout the house. There's no carpet. Pets will be considered. Tenant cuts the lawn.



Contact me today to set up an appointment to view. This WILL NOT LAST LONG



407-255-7189 or 407-269-4412

Single-Family