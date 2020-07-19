All apartments in Kissimmee
2801 Cypress Reserve CT.

2801 Cypress Reserve Ct · No Longer Available
Location

2801 Cypress Reserve Ct, Kissimmee, FL 34741
Cypress Reserve

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
internet access
tennis court
LOOKING FOR ROOMMATES in Prime Central Location!!! - Property Id: 69216

ROOMMATES needed (Male/Female), to fill in 3 spacious bedrooms in my 5 bedroom house. Price: $800 and up depending on room and if you want the room(s) to be furnished or unfurnished. Rooms are available for immediate move-in. Peaceful living. Located in an upscale gated community with daytime and nighttime security. Walking distance to the LOOP Shopping/Dining. Couples welcome. Prices may vary per room. Subject to background checks. Please call 407 201 8119.

GREAT CENTRAL LOCATION!

About 15 mins to Disney and all the attractions!
15 mins from VCC Osceola campus
15 mins to Celebration
Close to I-4, John Young Pkwy, Osceola Pkwy, and Turnpike!

Must be Professional, responsible adults, neat & clean, and with a steady job. Must have your own mode of transportation.

COMMUNITY AMENITIES:
Swimming Pool
Basketball Court
Tennis Court

Serious inquiries only! Please message or call me for a showing or leasing inquiries. 407 201 8119 (land line). Thanks.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/69216
Property Id 69216

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5573728)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2801 Cypress Reserve CT. have any available units?
2801 Cypress Reserve CT. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2801 Cypress Reserve CT. have?
Some of 2801 Cypress Reserve CT.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2801 Cypress Reserve CT. currently offering any rent specials?
2801 Cypress Reserve CT. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2801 Cypress Reserve CT. pet-friendly?
No, 2801 Cypress Reserve CT. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 2801 Cypress Reserve CT. offer parking?
No, 2801 Cypress Reserve CT. does not offer parking.
Does 2801 Cypress Reserve CT. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2801 Cypress Reserve CT. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2801 Cypress Reserve CT. have a pool?
Yes, 2801 Cypress Reserve CT. has a pool.
Does 2801 Cypress Reserve CT. have accessible units?
No, 2801 Cypress Reserve CT. does not have accessible units.
Does 2801 Cypress Reserve CT. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2801 Cypress Reserve CT. has units with dishwashers.
