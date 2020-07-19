2801 Cypress Reserve CT.

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pool basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court pool internet access tennis court

LOOKING FOR ROOMMATES in Prime Central Location!!! - Property Id: 69216



ROOMMATES needed (Male/Female), to fill in 3 spacious bedrooms in my 5 bedroom house. Price: $800 and up depending on room and if you want the room(s) to be furnished or unfurnished. Rooms are available for immediate move-in. Peaceful living. Located in an upscale gated community with daytime and nighttime security. Walking distance to the LOOP Shopping/Dining. Couples welcome. Prices may vary per room. Subject to background checks. Please call 407 201 8119.



GREAT CENTRAL LOCATION!



About 15 mins to Disney and all the attractions!

15 mins from VCC Osceola campus

15 mins to Celebration

Close to I-4, John Young Pkwy, Osceola Pkwy, and Turnpike!



Must be Professional, responsible adults, neat & clean, and with a steady job. Must have your own mode of transportation.



COMMUNITY AMENITIES:

Swimming Pool

Basketball Court

Tennis Court



Serious inquiries only! Please message or call me for a showing or leasing inquiries. 407 201 8119 (land line). Thanks.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/69216

Property Id 69216



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5573728)