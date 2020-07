Amenities

recently renovated pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities pool

You won't beat the price on this one! Newly renovated kitchen, brand new carpets throughout, freshly painted. This three bedroom, two bathroom pool home is just what you're looking for. Available for immediate move in. Please contact Brandi at 407-569-5884 to view today.



MBT HOMES is a licensed brokerage.