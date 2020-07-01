2594 NOUVEAU WAY

Amenities

This is an almost brand new beautiful one story home located inside the desirable Tapestry community! Easy access to 417, Osceola Parkway, Turnpike and I-4. Just minutes away from The Loop shopping mall, restaurants, Disney World and many more attractions. This property offers 4 bedrooms with 2.5 bathrooms, and laundry room with washer and dryer. Kitchen offers granite countertops and 42 inch cabinets with stainless steel microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher and range... Dual sinks with garbage disposal, walk-in closet pantry and shelving, island breakfast bar, dining and family room combo. Deep garage for those of you with oversized vehicles. Community offers a beautiful club house with fitness center, conference room, community pool, gated community with 24 hr security guard. Lawn service is available for $50/month. Make this beautiful house your new home.