Last updated December 19 2019 at 8:27 AM

2554 CAMPHORWOOD CIRCLE

2554 Camphorwood Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2554 Camphorwood Circle, Kissimmee, FL 34744
Oak Hollow

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fire pit
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
WELCOME HOME!! You will really enjoy this home. The neighborhood is well maintained as well as the home. New paint, new ceramic tile throughout and check out the very large back yard. As you arrive at the home you will notice the large oak tree for plenty of shade. When entering the home the large kitchen is on your right and the living room is straight ahead. The master bedroom is split from the other 3 bedrooms for that privacy you deserve. The VERY large backyard is completely fenced in with vinyl fencing, large shed, great fire pit for outside BBQ's and large lanai with a lot of privacy. The garage has a seperate laundry area with a workshop. LAWN MAINTENANCE IS INCLUDED!! The home is located near shopping, restaurants and major highways. THIS HOME WILL GO FAST so don't wait too long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2554 CAMPHORWOOD CIRCLE have any available units?
2554 CAMPHORWOOD CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2554 CAMPHORWOOD CIRCLE have?
Some of 2554 CAMPHORWOOD CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2554 CAMPHORWOOD CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
2554 CAMPHORWOOD CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2554 CAMPHORWOOD CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 2554 CAMPHORWOOD CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 2554 CAMPHORWOOD CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 2554 CAMPHORWOOD CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 2554 CAMPHORWOOD CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2554 CAMPHORWOOD CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2554 CAMPHORWOOD CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 2554 CAMPHORWOOD CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 2554 CAMPHORWOOD CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 2554 CAMPHORWOOD CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 2554 CAMPHORWOOD CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2554 CAMPHORWOOD CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.

