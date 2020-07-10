2554 CAMPHORWOOD CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill garage

WELCOME HOME!! You will really enjoy this home. The neighborhood is well maintained as well as the home. New paint, new ceramic tile throughout and check out the very large back yard. As you arrive at the home you will notice the large oak tree for plenty of shade. When entering the home the large kitchen is on your right and the living room is straight ahead. The master bedroom is split from the other 3 bedrooms for that privacy you deserve. The VERY large backyard is completely fenced in with vinyl fencing, large shed, great fire pit for outside BBQ's and large lanai with a lot of privacy. The garage has a seperate laundry area with a workshop. LAWN MAINTENANCE IS INCLUDED!! The home is located near shopping, restaurants and major highways. THIS HOME WILL GO FAST so don't wait too long.