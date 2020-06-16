2431 Fassona Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym playground pool bbq/grill

This unit is like NEW, less than 1 year old!



It's a well maintained 3 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom townhome in the beautiful Community of Tapestry in Kissimmee! It features a beautiful kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar open to the Dining Room/Family Room combo on the first floor. All three bedrooms and washer/dryer closet are located on the second floor. Master bedroom features a walk-in closet, the master bathroom has dual sinks and a bathtub with a separate shower. This beautiful community features a Fitness Center, Playground, Amazing Community Pool with slides, Barbecue Area, and more!



To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.



This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!



Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent

Specialized Property Management



We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.