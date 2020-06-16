All apartments in Kissimmee
Find more places like 2431 Fassona Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kissimmee, FL
/
2431 Fassona Dr
Last updated July 16 2020 at 4:32 AM

2431 Fassona Dr

2431 Fassona Dr · (407) 258-2448
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kissimmee
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2431 Fassona Dr, Kissimmee, FL 34741
Bermuda Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 30

$1,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1603 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
This unit is like NEW, less than 1 year old!

It's a well maintained 3 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom townhome in the beautiful Community of Tapestry in Kissimmee! It features a beautiful kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar open to the Dining Room/Family Room combo on the first floor. All three bedrooms and washer/dryer closet are located on the second floor. Master bedroom features a walk-in closet, the master bathroom has dual sinks and a bathtub with a separate shower. This beautiful community features a Fitness Center, Playground, Amazing Community Pool with slides, Barbecue Area, and more!

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2431 Fassona Dr have any available units?
2431 Fassona Dr has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2431 Fassona Dr have?
Some of 2431 Fassona Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2431 Fassona Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2431 Fassona Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2431 Fassona Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2431 Fassona Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2431 Fassona Dr offer parking?
No, 2431 Fassona Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2431 Fassona Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2431 Fassona Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2431 Fassona Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2431 Fassona Dr has a pool.
Does 2431 Fassona Dr have accessible units?
No, 2431 Fassona Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2431 Fassona Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2431 Fassona Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2431 Fassona Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Heron Lake
801 Green Heron Ct
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Cane Island
5251 Cane Island Loop
Kissimmee, FL 34746
Laguna Place
2109 Polo Club Dr
Kissimmee, FL 34741
San Mateo Crossing
1115 Pacifica Dr
Kissimmee, FL 34744
Dolce Living Royal Palm
3250 Orleans Avenue
Kissimmee, FL 34747
Sonoma Pointe
1300 Santa Rosa Drive
Kissimmee, FL 34741
The Jamison
1040 Jamison Loop
Kissimmee, FL 34744
Verano Apartments
2200 Villa Verano Way
Kissimmee, FL 34744

Similar Pages

Kissimmee 1 BedroomsKissimmee 2 Bedrooms
Kissimmee Apartments with ParkingKissimmee Dog Friendly Apartments
Kissimmee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLApopka, FLLake Mary, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Osceola Corporate Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity