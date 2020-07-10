All apartments in Kissimmee
2426 CARAVELLE CIRCLE
Last updated July 2 2019 at 5:54 AM

2426 CARAVELLE CIRCLE

2426 Caravelle Cir · No Longer Available
Location

2426 Caravelle Cir, Kissimmee, FL 34746

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
playground
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
playground
pool
This 4 bedrooms, 3 bath with over 1600 sq ft is fully furnished and turn key townhouse in gated community offers ceramic tile and carpet, professionally decorated throughout. It offers 2 master suites, one on the first floor with private bath, kitchen with counter bar overlooking the living room/dining room, 2nd master bedroom with its own private bath upstairs with two additional bedrooms and an additional bath, screened in back patio, community pool, playground, and much more...

Home is located with in minutes to public transportation, Disney, I4, 429, 192, 535, and the 417. Close to stores, businesses and bus stop.
12 Month Lease
$60 Application Fee, $125 Lease Doc Fee (once application has been approved)
ABSOLUTELY NO PETS
Sorry, this home is not under the Section 8 Housing Program AVAILABLE on or after July 15th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

