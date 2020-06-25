All apartments in Kissimmee
2413 Placetas Court

Location

2413 Placetas Court, Kissimmee, FL 34743
Lakeside Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Looking to save thousands? Look no further, this home qualifies for a NO CLOSING COST LOAN. This affordably priced move in ready home is ready for a new homeowner! Featuring 3 bed + bonus room, 2 bath home with open floor plan concept, split bedroom floor plan and tile flooring throughout. The kitchen overlooks the living room perfect for entertaining or gathering with family. Stepping through the large sliding glass doors you welcome the screened in lanai overlooking the spacious & nicely manicured yard with Lemon trees, banana trees, wild FL tomato plant. The Back yard is large enough to create your own oasis and install a pool! All bathrooms have been updated with new tub/showers, vanities and fixtures. NEW A/C installed 3 years ago. Centrally located with easy and quick access to attractions, airports, and major highways, and Medical City - Lake Nona! Scheduled your private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2413 Placetas Court have any available units?
2413 Placetas Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2413 Placetas Court have?
Some of 2413 Placetas Court's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2413 Placetas Court currently offering any rent specials?
2413 Placetas Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2413 Placetas Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2413 Placetas Court is pet friendly.
Does 2413 Placetas Court offer parking?
No, 2413 Placetas Court does not offer parking.
Does 2413 Placetas Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2413 Placetas Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2413 Placetas Court have a pool?
Yes, 2413 Placetas Court has a pool.
Does 2413 Placetas Court have accessible units?
No, 2413 Placetas Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2413 Placetas Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2413 Placetas Court does not have units with dishwashers.
