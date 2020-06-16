All apartments in Kissimmee
2338 Cordova Ct.

2338 Cordova Court · (321) 443-2156
Location

2338 Cordova Court, Kissimmee, FL 34743
Lakeside Estates

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2338 Cordova Ct. · Avail. now

$1,550

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1293 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Single Family Home 3/2 - Unfurnished 3/2 1 car garage home available April 01, 2017, Open floor plan Tiles throughout, Spacious yard, Located in the beautiful community of Monterrey Village@Lakeside, Near stores, Schools, major high way, Internantional Airport, .
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NOTE: Every person 18+ must submit an application at $65 per person. App can be filled online; please visit gpspropertygroup.appfolio.com/listings and click "apply now". Must provide last 4 paystubs and photo ID's for completed application. After approval a $100 administrative fee will apply. For Re-Key and Lease Preparation.

(RLNE3014072)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2338 Cordova Ct. have any available units?
2338 Cordova Ct. has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
Is 2338 Cordova Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
2338 Cordova Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2338 Cordova Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2338 Cordova Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 2338 Cordova Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 2338 Cordova Ct. offers parking.
Does 2338 Cordova Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2338 Cordova Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2338 Cordova Ct. have a pool?
No, 2338 Cordova Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 2338 Cordova Ct. have accessible units?
No, 2338 Cordova Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 2338 Cordova Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2338 Cordova Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2338 Cordova Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2338 Cordova Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
