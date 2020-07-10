All apartments in Kissimmee
2260 SAN VITAL DRIVE 101

2260 San Vital Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2260 San Vital Dr, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo For Rent at 2260 San Vital Drive #103 Kissimmee, FL 34741 - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo For Rent at 2260 San Vital Drive #103 Kissimmee, FL 34741. This unit has a Range, Refrigerator, D/W, Disposal, Central Heat and A/C, Call to schedule a showing.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890 or Cristina Burgos at 407-361-7193. Different Lockbox. See Notes

Application instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Cristinaburgos.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application. This community does require their own HOA Application in addition to ours. The fee is $30.00 per applicant.

Driving Directions: Take John Young Parkway South of the 417; Take Carroll Street West of John Young Parkway; Carroll Street becomes N. Hoagland Blvd.; Left onto Venetian Bay Drive

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2567867)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2260 SAN VITAL DRIVE 101 have any available units?
2260 SAN VITAL DRIVE 101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2260 SAN VITAL DRIVE 101 have?
Some of 2260 SAN VITAL DRIVE 101's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2260 SAN VITAL DRIVE 101 currently offering any rent specials?
2260 SAN VITAL DRIVE 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2260 SAN VITAL DRIVE 101 pet-friendly?
No, 2260 SAN VITAL DRIVE 101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 2260 SAN VITAL DRIVE 101 offer parking?
No, 2260 SAN VITAL DRIVE 101 does not offer parking.
Does 2260 SAN VITAL DRIVE 101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2260 SAN VITAL DRIVE 101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2260 SAN VITAL DRIVE 101 have a pool?
No, 2260 SAN VITAL DRIVE 101 does not have a pool.
Does 2260 SAN VITAL DRIVE 101 have accessible units?
No, 2260 SAN VITAL DRIVE 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 2260 SAN VITAL DRIVE 101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2260 SAN VITAL DRIVE 101 has units with dishwashers.

