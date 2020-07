Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool tennis court

Lovely 2 bed, 2 bath third floor condo with vaulted ceilings. Washer, dryer included in inside utility room and tile throughout. Live in a Resort community situated around two lakes. The Community has a clubhouse with fitness center, two resort-style pools and lighted tennis courts. Minutes away from Disney, Universal & Seaworld, centrally located for Kissimmee and Orlando