Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:00 AM

2208 Antigua Pl. Unit 922

2208 Antigua Pl · No Longer Available
Location

2208 Antigua Pl, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
2208 Antigua Pl. Unit 922 Available 02/07/20 - Built in 1999
Location!! Two Bedrooms / Two Bathroom condo with Laundry area Dinning room and Large Living room area with total space of 1,026 sq ft. Apartment a second floor unit located at Villa Del Sol, Just walking distance from 192 ave. Restaurants, Market places, Bus stop and The Loop area.
Laundry room, Parking, Pool, Fitness center, Tennis court, Club house

1 yr lease
$125.00 Administration
Pet Application $25.
Non-Refundable Pet Fee $350.
Call office for info on Mandatory Fees

(RLNE3793381)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2208 Antigua Pl. Unit 922 have any available units?
2208 Antigua Pl. Unit 922 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2208 Antigua Pl. Unit 922 have?
Some of 2208 Antigua Pl. Unit 922's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2208 Antigua Pl. Unit 922 currently offering any rent specials?
2208 Antigua Pl. Unit 922 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2208 Antigua Pl. Unit 922 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2208 Antigua Pl. Unit 922 is pet friendly.
Does 2208 Antigua Pl. Unit 922 offer parking?
Yes, 2208 Antigua Pl. Unit 922 offers parking.
Does 2208 Antigua Pl. Unit 922 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2208 Antigua Pl. Unit 922 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2208 Antigua Pl. Unit 922 have a pool?
Yes, 2208 Antigua Pl. Unit 922 has a pool.
Does 2208 Antigua Pl. Unit 922 have accessible units?
No, 2208 Antigua Pl. Unit 922 does not have accessible units.
Does 2208 Antigua Pl. Unit 922 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2208 Antigua Pl. Unit 922 does not have units with dishwashers.

