Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated gym pool

2206 Antigua PL Unit 1036 Available 11/11/19 - This is a one bedroom, one bath apartment on the third floor. Has a renovated kitchen, carpet floors throughout the rooms and tile floors in the bathrooms and kitchen space.



Located in Kissimmee, you're minutes away from Walt Disney World! Featuring condominium in Villa Del Sol gated community. ANY AMENITIES SUCH AS SECURITY ONSITE, FITNESS CENTER, TENNIS COURT, LAUNDRY FACILITY, CAR WASH! Near to local transportation, schools and The Loop Mall with 70 Stores, 15 Restaurants and Regal Cinema 16. Minutes to major roadways like Osceola Parkway, I-4 and the 417 making easy access to Walt Disney World Resort, Downtown Disney, Sea World, Universal Studios, Downtown Orlando, The Orlando International Airport and the New Medical City. Parking, 2 Pools, Fitness center, Tennis court.



1 Year Lease

Administration Fee: $125

Mandatory Fees: $365

Pet Application: $20

Non-Refundable Pet Fee: $350



(RLNE4410597)