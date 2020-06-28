All apartments in Kissimmee
2206 Antigua PL Unit 1036
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:13 PM

2206 Antigua PL Unit 1036

2206 Antigua Place · No Longer Available
Location

2206 Antigua Place, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
car wash area
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
2206 Antigua PL Unit 1036 Available 11/11/19 - This is a one bedroom, one bath apartment on the third floor. Has a renovated kitchen, carpet floors throughout the rooms and tile floors in the bathrooms and kitchen space.

Located in Kissimmee, you're minutes away from Walt Disney World! Featuring condominium in Villa Del Sol gated community. ANY AMENITIES SUCH AS SECURITY ONSITE, FITNESS CENTER, TENNIS COURT, LAUNDRY FACILITY, CAR WASH! Near to local transportation, schools and The Loop Mall with 70 Stores, 15 Restaurants and Regal Cinema 16. Minutes to major roadways like Osceola Parkway, I-4 and the 417 making easy access to Walt Disney World Resort, Downtown Disney, Sea World, Universal Studios, Downtown Orlando, The Orlando International Airport and the New Medical City. Parking, 2 Pools, Fitness center, Tennis court.

1 Year Lease
Administration Fee: $125
Mandatory Fees: $365
Pet Application: $20
Non-Refundable Pet Fee: $350

(RLNE4410597)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

