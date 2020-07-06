2090 Cypress Bay Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage tennis court

Renovated Home Fully Furnished in beautiful community in the heart of Kissimmee - This gorgeous 3 bedromm 2.5 bathroom townhome is located in a peaceful gated community. This home is totally renovated and fully furnished with beautiful hardwood floor. The Master bedroom is located on the ground floor with a walk in shower. The laundry is conveniently located on the second floor and a large kitchen pantry located under the stairs. The home has a beautifully tiled garage, block paved drive and walkway. The community is close to Cypress Elementary school and bus lines. Community facilities include pool, tennis, play park and basketball hoops.



(RLNE5359328)