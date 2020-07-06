2090 Cypress Bay Blvd

Amenities
Renovated Home Fully Furnished in beautiful community in the heart of Kissimmee - This gorgeous 3 bedromm 2.5 bathroom townhome is located in a peaceful gated community. This home is totally renovated and fully furnished with beautiful hardwood floor. The Master bedroom is located on the ground floor with a walk in shower. The laundry is conveniently located on the second floor and a large kitchen pantry located under the stairs. The home has a beautifully tiled garage, block paved drive and walkway. The community is close to Cypress Elementary school and bus lines. Community facilities include pool, tennis, play park and basketball hoops.
(RLNE5359328)