2090 Cypress Bay Blvd
2090 Cypress Bay Blvd

2090 Cypress Bay Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2090 Cypress Bay Boulevard, Kissimmee, FL 34743
Lakeside Estates

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Renovated Home Fully Furnished in beautiful community in the heart of Kissimmee - This gorgeous 3 bedromm 2.5 bathroom townhome is located in a peaceful gated community. This home is totally renovated and fully furnished with beautiful hardwood floor. The Master bedroom is located on the ground floor with a walk in shower. The laundry is conveniently located on the second floor and a large kitchen pantry located under the stairs. The home has a beautifully tiled garage, block paved drive and walkway. The community is close to Cypress Elementary school and bus lines. Community facilities include pool, tennis, play park and basketball hoops.

(RLNE5359328)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2090 Cypress Bay Blvd have any available units?
2090 Cypress Bay Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2090 Cypress Bay Blvd have?
Some of 2090 Cypress Bay Blvd's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2090 Cypress Bay Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2090 Cypress Bay Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2090 Cypress Bay Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2090 Cypress Bay Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 2090 Cypress Bay Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2090 Cypress Bay Blvd offers parking.
Does 2090 Cypress Bay Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2090 Cypress Bay Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2090 Cypress Bay Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 2090 Cypress Bay Blvd has a pool.
Does 2090 Cypress Bay Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2090 Cypress Bay Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2090 Cypress Bay Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2090 Cypress Bay Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

