1960 FAIRWAY LOOP

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 baths plus a bonus room has an spacious open floor plan with 2460 sq ft of living space. Large master suite with walk in closet. This home has a great golf course view in the sought after community of The Oaks in Kissimmee. THIS HOME HAS MANY UPGRADES INCLUDES STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, 42" CABINETS, TILE FLOOR, BUILT-INS. EATING SPACE OFF THE KITCHEN, BRICK DRIVEWAY, WITH GREAT STORAGE IN THE GARAGE. RENT INCLUDES LAWN CARE WASHER AND DRYER. A MUST SEE GEM!!