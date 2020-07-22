All apartments in Kissimmee
1960 FAIRWAY LOOP

1960 Fairway Loop · No Longer Available
Location

1960 Fairway Loop, Kissimmee, FL 34746
The Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 baths plus a bonus room has an spacious open floor plan with 2460 sq ft of living space. Large master suite with walk in closet. This home has a great golf course view in the sought after community of The Oaks in Kissimmee. THIS HOME HAS MANY UPGRADES INCLUDES STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, 42" CABINETS, TILE FLOOR, BUILT-INS. EATING SPACE OFF THE KITCHEN, BRICK DRIVEWAY, WITH GREAT STORAGE IN THE GARAGE. RENT INCLUDES LAWN CARE WASHER AND DRYER. A MUST SEE GEM!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1960 FAIRWAY LOOP have any available units?
1960 FAIRWAY LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1960 FAIRWAY LOOP have?
Some of 1960 FAIRWAY LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1960 FAIRWAY LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
1960 FAIRWAY LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1960 FAIRWAY LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 1960 FAIRWAY LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 1960 FAIRWAY LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 1960 FAIRWAY LOOP offers parking.
Does 1960 FAIRWAY LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1960 FAIRWAY LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1960 FAIRWAY LOOP have a pool?
No, 1960 FAIRWAY LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 1960 FAIRWAY LOOP have accessible units?
No, 1960 FAIRWAY LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 1960 FAIRWAY LOOP have units with dishwashers?
No, 1960 FAIRWAY LOOP does not have units with dishwashers.
