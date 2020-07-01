All apartments in Kissimmee
1928 PERIDOT CIRCLE

1928 Peridot Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1928 Peridot Circle, Kissimmee, FL 34743
Lakeside Estates

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You'll make long-lasting memories in this charming two-story home. This home features amazing details like arched entryways, recessed lighting, and a curved staircase. The kitchen includes updated appliances, natural wood cabinetry, and a breakfast bar for additional seating space. You will enjoy your time relaxing in the garden tub located in the master bath. Make this home yours by applying today!

Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1928 PERIDOT CIRCLE have any available units?
1928 PERIDOT CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1928 PERIDOT CIRCLE have?
Some of 1928 PERIDOT CIRCLE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1928 PERIDOT CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
1928 PERIDOT CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1928 PERIDOT CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 1928 PERIDOT CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 1928 PERIDOT CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 1928 PERIDOT CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 1928 PERIDOT CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1928 PERIDOT CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1928 PERIDOT CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 1928 PERIDOT CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 1928 PERIDOT CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 1928 PERIDOT CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1928 PERIDOT CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1928 PERIDOT CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.

