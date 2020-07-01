1928 PERIDOT CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

You'll make long-lasting memories in this charming two-story home. This home features amazing details like arched entryways, recessed lighting, and a curved staircase. The kitchen includes updated appliances, natural wood cabinetry, and a breakfast bar for additional seating space. You will enjoy your time relaxing in the garden tub located in the master bath. Make this home yours by applying today!



Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.