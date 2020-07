Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful two story home with 4 bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms and over 2,300 sq.ft. of living space in the gated Eagles Nest at the Oaks. This home has everything you could want plus a 2 car garage, spacious kitchen, formal dining, formal living and family room. Large covered patio. All bedrooms located on 2nd floor. Lawncare included. Close in proximity to local area attractions, shopping, major roadways & the airport.