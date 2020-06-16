All apartments in Kissimmee
Last updated November 26 2019 at 1:15 AM

1225 Bermuda Lakes Lane, uNIT 205

1225 Bermuda Lakes Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1225 Bermuda Lakes Lane, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
gym
pool
tennis court
Move in Special! for November !!!! call for details!!!!!!

Beautiful Water View

Vaulted ceilings

Washer /Dryer in unit

Walk in Closet

Screened Patio
Pool
Fitness Center
Sauna
Tennis courts
Racquet Ball court

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1225 Bermuda Lakes Lane, uNIT 205 have any available units?
1225 Bermuda Lakes Lane, uNIT 205 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1225 Bermuda Lakes Lane, uNIT 205 have?
Some of 1225 Bermuda Lakes Lane, uNIT 205's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1225 Bermuda Lakes Lane, uNIT 205 currently offering any rent specials?
1225 Bermuda Lakes Lane, uNIT 205 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1225 Bermuda Lakes Lane, uNIT 205 pet-friendly?
No, 1225 Bermuda Lakes Lane, uNIT 205 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 1225 Bermuda Lakes Lane, uNIT 205 offer parking?
No, 1225 Bermuda Lakes Lane, uNIT 205 does not offer parking.
Does 1225 Bermuda Lakes Lane, uNIT 205 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1225 Bermuda Lakes Lane, uNIT 205 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1225 Bermuda Lakes Lane, uNIT 205 have a pool?
Yes, 1225 Bermuda Lakes Lane, uNIT 205 has a pool.
Does 1225 Bermuda Lakes Lane, uNIT 205 have accessible units?
No, 1225 Bermuda Lakes Lane, uNIT 205 does not have accessible units.
Does 1225 Bermuda Lakes Lane, uNIT 205 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1225 Bermuda Lakes Lane, uNIT 205 does not have units with dishwashers.
