1205 Winding Willow Court

Amenities

garage pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking pool garage

Open the door to carefree living. Pool and lawn care are included, so you can relax and enjoy this fully tiled 4 bedroom home with 3 bathrooms, including a jack-n-jill! Living/dining/kitchen and breakfast nook all overlook the screened in pool, which backs to a wooded park like setting. 2 car garage. Close to Sunrail Station, and ez access to attractions. This unfurnished home won't last long! (Lhttps://stellar.mlsmatrix.com/matrix/shared/2QZY94dPcp/1205WINDINGWILLOWCOURT

Open the door to carefree living. Pool and lawn care are included, so you can relax and enjoy this fully tiled 4 bedroom home with 3 bathrooms, including a jack-n-jill! Living/dining/kitchen and breakfast nook all overlook the screened in pool, which backs to a wooded park like setting. 2 car garage. Close to Sunrail Station, and ez access to attractions. This unfurnished home won't last long!