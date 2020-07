Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage range refrigerator

Unfurnished 2nd story 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo with 1 car garage and over 900 sq ft. Open floor plan with living and dining area and kitchen equipped with basic appliances. Wood deck balcony accessible from living room. Conveniently located off Columbia Ave. near John Young Pkwy, close to stores, restaurants and bus stop.

12 Month Lease

$75 Application fee per adult

$125 Lease Processing fee due once application is approved.