Kissimmee, FL
1050 LAS FUENTES DRIVE
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:49 PM

1050 LAS FUENTES DRIVE

1050 Las Fuentes Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1050 Las Fuentes Drive, Kissimmee, FL 34746

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
playground
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
This is a beautiful, comfortable townhome with four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a private and charming swimming pool at the back.
The property has been meticulously maintained and decorated with professional, good taste. Located at the Bellavida Resort Community, this place is perfect to live with your family having all the amenities you can expect from a resort-style community. Bellavida Resort is 24 hours guarded and gated. The community features sport courts, resort-style pool, playground area, gym, beautiful views, and much more.
Walking distance from Walmart. Less than 15 minutes from Disney World. Near shopping malls, restaurants, supermarkets, and other parks amusements beside Disney.
Schedule your tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1050 LAS FUENTES DRIVE have any available units?
1050 LAS FUENTES DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1050 LAS FUENTES DRIVE have?
Some of 1050 LAS FUENTES DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1050 LAS FUENTES DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1050 LAS FUENTES DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1050 LAS FUENTES DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1050 LAS FUENTES DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 1050 LAS FUENTES DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1050 LAS FUENTES DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1050 LAS FUENTES DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1050 LAS FUENTES DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1050 LAS FUENTES DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1050 LAS FUENTES DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1050 LAS FUENTES DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1050 LAS FUENTES DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1050 LAS FUENTES DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1050 LAS FUENTES DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

