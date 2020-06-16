1050 LAS FUENTES DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher gym pool playground microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities gym playground pool

This is a beautiful, comfortable townhome with four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a private and charming swimming pool at the back.

The property has been meticulously maintained and decorated with professional, good taste. Located at the Bellavida Resort Community, this place is perfect to live with your family having all the amenities you can expect from a resort-style community. Bellavida Resort is 24 hours guarded and gated. The community features sport courts, resort-style pool, playground area, gym, beautiful views, and much more.

Walking distance from Walmart. Less than 15 minutes from Disney World. Near shopping malls, restaurants, supermarkets, and other parks amusements beside Disney.

Schedule your tour today!