1004 SPRING MEADOW DRIVE.

This condo is a 2 story, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with ceramic tile through out the entire downstairs. Updated kitchen cabinets and counter tops, paint, and blinds. Electric and Water included up to $200 a month. Features a 1 car garage and screened enclosed patio. Bed 1 has walk in closet. Community features include a pool, tennis court, and car washing station. Wonderful centralized location right off John Young Parkway and Columbia in Kissimmee. HOA approval required. https://www.propertypanorama.com/instaview/stellar/S5033755