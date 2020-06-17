All apartments in Kissimmee
Find more places like
1004 SPRING MEADOW DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kissimmee, FL
/
1004 SPRING MEADOW DRIVE
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:12 PM

1004 SPRING MEADOW DRIVE

1004 Spring Meadow Drive · (407) 908-9060
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kissimmee
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1004 Spring Meadow Drive, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1012 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
car wash area
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
This condo is a 2 story, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with ceramic tile through out the entire downstairs. Updated kitchen cabinets and counter tops, paint, and blinds. Electric and Water included up to $200 a month. Features a 1 car garage and screened enclosed patio. Bed 1 has walk in closet. Community features include a pool, tennis court, and car washing station. Wonderful centralized location right off John Young Parkway and Columbia in Kissimmee. HOA approval required. https://www.propertypanorama.com/instaview/stellar/S5033755

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1004 SPRING MEADOW DRIVE have any available units?
1004 SPRING MEADOW DRIVE has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1004 SPRING MEADOW DRIVE have?
Some of 1004 SPRING MEADOW DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1004 SPRING MEADOW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1004 SPRING MEADOW DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1004 SPRING MEADOW DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1004 SPRING MEADOW DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 1004 SPRING MEADOW DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1004 SPRING MEADOW DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 1004 SPRING MEADOW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1004 SPRING MEADOW DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1004 SPRING MEADOW DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1004 SPRING MEADOW DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1004 SPRING MEADOW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1004 SPRING MEADOW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1004 SPRING MEADOW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1004 SPRING MEADOW DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Cortland Reunion
7995 Haven Way
Kissimmee, FL 34747
Heron Lake
801 Green Heron Ct
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Laguna Place
2109 Polo Club Dr
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Sonoma Pointe
1300 Santa Rosa Drive
Kissimmee, FL 34741
The Jamison
1040 Jamison Loop
Kissimmee, FL 34744
Altis Shingle Creek
4350 Osceola Trail Rd
Kissimmee, FL 34746
Vernazza
1790 Manarola Street
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Sentosa Reunion
400 Hidden Palm Circle
Kissimmee, FL 34747

Similar Pages

Kissimmee 1 BedroomsKissimmee 2 BedroomsKissimmee Apartments with GymKissimmee Luxury PlacesKissimmee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Osceola Corporate Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State CollegeRollins College