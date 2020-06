Amenities

gym pool playground tennis court hot tub

BEST LOCATION IN ALL OF OCEAN CLUB! 18th floor middle of project and through views of direct ocean and bay with impeccable skyline of miami views. Capture gorgeous sunsets and sunrise. Immaculate conditions. This unit is also for sale.

Easy to show and enjoy resort living at its best!!!!

GEM apartment at the Ocean Club with 8 tennis courts, kids playground, spa, gym, multiple pools, beach access, restaurants, etc. Also for Sale MLS #A10769123.