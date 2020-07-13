/
pet friendly apartments
270 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Key Biscayne, FL
1 Unit Available
Village of Key Biscayne
385 Ridgewood Rd
385 Ridgewood Road, Key Biscayne, FL
4 Bedrooms
$12,900
4119 sqft
Jungly foliage, oversized corner lot, 4-level old-world Moorish villa, beach-entry lagoon pool. Tallest Island home. Tower mirador-treetop & 360º views. > 6000 sq ft of indoor/ outdoor living environments.
1 Unit Available
Village of Key Biscayne
607 Ocean Dr
607 Ocean Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,700
1765 sqft
SPECTACULAR 2 BEDROOM CONDO ON KEY BISCAYNE - Property Id: 300279 Bright and totally remodeled 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom unit at the desirable Sands Condo.
1 Unit Available
Village of Key Biscayne
141 Crandon Blvd
141 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Completely remodeled and bright 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms plus Den. This spacious and modern fully furnished unit features custom made top of the line kitchen, bathrooms and closets.
1 Unit Available
Village of Key Biscayne
7 Harbor Pt A10758820
7 Harbor Pt Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
7 Bedrooms
$45,000
LIVE GLAMOROUSLY AT MATHESON ON KEY BISCAYNE - Property Id: 269545 Premier ultimate privacy, breathtaking ocean views, Private Beach & Private Dock, situated on Key Biscayne's most exclusive & sought after street Harbor Point.
42 Units Available
Brickell
Yacht Club at Brickell Apartments
1111 Brickell Bay Dr, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,669
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,379
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,259
1756 sqft
Resort-like community with direct access to the waterfront. Less than 10 minutes from the University of Miami. Apartments have granite countertops, hardwood floors and updated appliances. Valet and garages available.
34 Units Available
Brickell
SOMA at Brickell
145 SW 13th St, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,494
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,862
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,037
1064 sqft
The Shops at Mary Brickell Village and the Miami River are moments from this beautiful community. There's a luxurious fitness center, cyber cafe and movie theater all onsite. Apartments feature kitchen islands and granite countertops.
27 Units Available
Brickell
Camden Brickell
50 SW 10th St, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,929
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,269
1114 sqft
This luxurious community is just minutes from the Shops at Mary Brickell Village and the beaches of Miami. Amenities include a clubhouse, pool, gym and guest parking. Units are recently renovated and have hardwood flooring.
19 Units Available
Brickell
Brickell First
110 SW 12th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,404
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,701
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,340
1521 sqft
A boutique, high-rise community with hotel-style amenities. Walk to dining and shopping. On-site pool with deck, spa, fitness center and private clubhouse. Updated, modern interiors.
86 Units Available
Brickell
Solitair Brickell
86 SW 8th St, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,945
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,214
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1135 sqft
Minutes from I-95 and the water. In Brickell area of Miami. On-site fitness center, resort-style pool and clubhouse. Ceramic tile, movable kitchen islands and under-cabinet lighting. A high-rise community with great views.
74 Units Available
Brickell
Maizon Miami
221 Southwest 12th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,790
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,940
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1079 sqft
We are now welcoming virtual and in-person tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.
9 Units Available
The Roads
Lombardy
2110 Southwest 3rd Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,470
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
934 sqft
Lombardy Apartment Rentals is CFH Group's newest apartment community located in the the sought-after neighborhood of The Roads in Miami, FL.
64 Units Available
Brickell
Broadstone Brickell
255 SW 11th St, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,515
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1164 sqft
Bright apartments with modern lighting and finishes, near I-95. Air conditioning and patio/balcony. Community has yoga facilities and dog grooming area. Swimming pool, shuffle board, bike storage. Building has an elevator.
4 Units Available
Brickell
Brickell View Terrace
117 SW 10th St, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,930
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
949 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brickell View Terrace in Miami. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Brickell
1528 Brickell Ave
1528 Brickell Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
750 sqft
Click video tour below. Enjoy life in this ultra modern loft-style bright corner 1bd/1.5bath in financial district. Contemporary kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz counter top, 2 balconies, automatic window blinds.
1 Unit Available
Brickell
186 SE 12th Ter
186 Southeast 12th Terrace, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
(ALSO AVAILABLE UNFURNISHED) BEAUTIFUL BOUTIQUE BUILDING IN BRICKELL, 2/2 FULLY FURNISHED, PORCELAIN FLOORS THROUGHOUT, PARTIAL BAY VIEW, CENTRALLY LOCATED, WALK TO SHOPS, RESTAURANTS, BANKS, AND WORK. 15 MIN DRIVE TO MIAMI BEACH AND MIDTOWN.
1 Unit Available
Brickell
2333 Brickell Ave 1909
2333 Brickell Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,500
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
AMAZING VIEWS OF BISCAYNE BAY - Property Id: 308175 Spectacular-Panoramic-and Unobstructed view of Biscayne Bay and Brickell Skyline . a "Must See". Totally renovated by prestigious architect. A high floor one bed room 1 & 1.5 bath' 930 sq.
1 Unit Available
Brickell
951 Brickell Ct # 4111 A10844416
951 Brickell Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
AMAZING CONDO AT THE PLAZA IN BRICKELL - Property Id: 264299 Spectacular PH CORNER LINE in Plaza Brickell. 365 degrees views over the bay and all Brickell. All windows in the living area and the master. Fully furnished apartment.
1 Unit Available
South Point
801 S Pointe Dr Unit 500
801 S Pointe Dr, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$10,900
2400 sqft
Exquisite 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom unit in Marea on South Beach. Private elevators open to this completely finished unit with 2,332 SF of space, boasting stunning water and city views of Miami.
1 Unit Available
Brickell
1100 S Miami Ave Apt 2207
1100 South Miami Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1140 sqft
PRICED TO SELL!! LOVELY 2/2 WITH OUTSTANDING SKYLINE VIEWS AND SPACIOUS BALCONY. ITALIAN KITCHEN CABINETS, WHITE QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS. LOCATED IN THE HEART OF BRICKELL, WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPPING CENTERS AND RESTAURANTS.
1 Unit Available
Brickell
1060 Brickell Ave Apt 3109
1060 Brickell Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$2,000
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury huge Studio apartment, fully furnished, Brickell area - Luxury condo, fully furnished with elegance, turn-key executive lease at Brickell (towel, plates, cups, utensils, etc), heart of the financial sector near cafes & clubs.
1 Unit Available
Coconut Grove
2177 Tigertail Avenue
2177 Tigertail Avenue, Miami, FL
4 Bedrooms
$14,000
4615 sqft
177 Tigertail Avenue, Miami, FL 33133 - 4 BR 4.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Austin Markford, Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Ewm Realty, (305) 720-0285. Available from: 07/03/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 Unit Available
Brickell
142 SW 9th Street
142 Southwest 9th Street, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
This two story boutique building has a spacious 2 bed/1 bath apartment for rent in the heart of Mary Brickell Village & City Centre, most highly desired area in Miami and lowest in the area & a short train ride to the UM Campus or the Hospital
1 Unit Available
Brickell
115 SW 11th St
115 Southwest 11th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Location, Location, Location, Spacious 1/1 bedroom located in Brickell, close to shops, restaurants and much more. 1 assigned parking space, washer and dryer inside the unit. (RLNE5921512)
1 Unit Available
South Point
100 S Pointe Dr Apt 1500
100 South Pointe Drive, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$19,800
2600 sqft
Direct ocean views from the large wrap around balcony of this updated three bedroom home. Kitchen has been redesigned offering an open, spacious floor plan with lots of floor to ceiling glass. Located on the SE corner of the Continuum south tower.
