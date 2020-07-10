/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:39 AM
181 Apartments for rent in Key Biscayne, FL with pool
1 of 50
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Village of Key Biscayne
705 Crandon Blvd
705 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1310 sqft
Furnished Resort Villa Two bedroom, two bath apartment at the Ocean Club Condo. Apartment has a large lanai terrace with Tropical views over lake and gardens! Must see video to appreciate the space.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Village of Key Biscayne
252 Hampton Ln
252 Hampton Lane, Key Biscayne, FL
6 Bedrooms
$15,500
Beautiful 6 Bedroom, 6 Bathroom House with high ceilings, 2 car private garage, and swimming pool. House was built in 2007 and in Amazing condition. The house sits on a 8,786 Sq.Ft lot.
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Village of Key Biscayne
733 CRANDON BL
733 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,800
Beautiful lake views from this spacious and bright 3 Bedroom at Lake Villa Two. 3 full Baths, 2470 SQ.FT., large balcony overlooking the lake and the pool area. Two side by side parking spaces. Enjoy all the amenities that Ocean Club has to offer.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Village of Key Biscayne
385 Ridgewood Rd
385 Ridgewood Road, Key Biscayne, FL
4 Bedrooms
$12,900
4119 sqft
Jungly foliage, oversized corner lot, 4-level old-world Moorish villa, beach-entry lagoon pool. Tallest Island home. Tower mirador-treetop & 360º views. > 6000 sq ft of indoor/ outdoor living environments.
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Village of Key Biscayne
177 Ocean Lane Dr
177 Ocean Lane Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,700
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Breathtaking Ocean, beach, Miami skyline, South Beach and Crandon park views from every rooms; beautifully fully furnished 2 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms. Long balcony to enjoy sunrise and sunset.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Village of Key Biscayne
600 Grapetree Dr
600 Grapetree Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Location, Location, Location!! Spacious unit with unobstructed, panoramic oceanfront shoreline views from all rooms in this beautifully remodeled 3/2. Large master suite, walk-in closets, natural stone floors, remodeled kitchen and baths.
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Village of Key Biscayne
290 SUNRISE DR
290 Sunrise Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,200
2 Bedrooms
Ask
GORGEOUS KEY BISCAYNE LANAI APARTMENT IN KEY ISLANDER CONDO, JUST A SHORT WALK TO THE BEACH. FURNISHED, WELL DESIGNED FOR CARE FREE BEACH LIVING, OPEN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE & PLENTY OF STORAGE, VIEWS OF PRIVATE PATIO FROM LIVING & BEDROOM AREA.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Village of Key Biscayne
707 Crandon Blvd # PH8
707 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,795
1570 sqft
BEAUTIFUL PENTHOUSE OCEAN CLUB 2/2 TOTALLY FURNISHED, 6 MONTH RENT ONLY. PLEASE CONTACT LISTING AGENT FOR MORE INFO EMILIANO REYNOSO AT (855) 668-8773 OR ereynoso@novusre.com
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Village of Key Biscayne
121 Crandon Blvd
121 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,950
Stunning 3 full bedroom plus Den/Office corner unit bright and spacious. Model B is one of the most desired floor plans, it includes 2 full baths + 1/2 bath ** 2 Parking spaces.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Village of Key Biscayne
611 OCEAN DR
611 Ocean Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
BEAUTIFUL VIEW FROM THIS 2 BEDROOM/ 2 BATH SPACIOUS BEACH CONDO WITH LARGE OPEN BALCONY FACING THE BEACH. POOL & GARDENS. ONLY 2 APARTMENTS PER FLOOR FOR COMPLETE PRIVACY. POOL, 24 HRS SECURITY, BBQ AREA & MORE. EASY TO SHOW!!
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Village of Key Biscayne
303 Galen Dr
303 Galen Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Beautiful 2 bedroom - 2 bathrooms totally furnished in Key Biscayne! The unit is very bright and spacious and comes completely equipt with all kitchen wear and linens. The building features a nice swimming pool and a garden area.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Village of Key Biscayne
600 SE Grapetree Dr
600 Grapetree Dr, Key Biscayne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,200
Bright and spacious totally remodeled 3 bedroom 3 bathroom apartment with a huge terrace, nicely decorated, marble floors, completely equipped open kitchen.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Village of Key Biscayne
200 Galen Dr
200 Galen Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Newly renovated 2 bed/2 bath corner unit with fully remodeled kitchen & baths. Amenities include barbeque area pool and excellent location within walking distance to the beach, community center, park, grocery store, & shopping centers.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Village of Key Biscayne
301 Sunrise Dr
301 Sunrise Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Lovely 2 bedroom to bath unit in wonderful Key Biscayne building. Key Biscayne is located in the center 1.25 square miles of a four-mile-long, two-mile-wide barrier island between the Atlantic Ocean and Biscayne Bay.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Village of Key Biscayne
200 Ocean Lane Dr
200 Ocean Lane Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,900
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful furnished rental in full service oceanfront building. Very spacious one bedroom, one bathroom apartment iwhith Southern exposure and view of the pool and ocean. No expense was spared when remodeling and furnishing this unit.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Village of Key Biscayne
1121 Crandon Blvd
1121 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,995
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy breathtaking Sunrises & Sunsets from this most desirable sought after “03” line with spectacular views of Ocean, Bay & State Park/Lighthouse! All just steps from the beach! Totally remodeled with top of the line finishings, open kitchen and
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Village of Key Biscayne
350 OCEAN DR
350 Ocean Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$8,800
4 Bedrooms
Ask
BEST PRICE in the newest and most luxurious building in Key Biscayne! 2 bedrooms + Den that can be used as a third bedroom, 3.5 Baths. City and bay views. Sunset. Private elevator.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Village of Key Biscayne
255 Sunrise Dr
255 Sunrise Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,875
Warm & Welcome Furnished corner unit in the heart of Key Biscayne. Completely updated 1 bed, 1 bath condo with remarkable touches. The kitchen has been completely remodeled and equipped with stainless steel appliances.
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Village of Key Biscayne
785 CRANDON BLVD
785 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$9,900
2500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, almost 3,100 sq ft. 3 rooms plus den 4 1/2 bathrooms , service quarters + staff area apartment in Club Tower Two - Ocean Club. Beautiful view of gardens from all rooms.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Village of Key Biscayne
107 Reef Ln
107 Reef Lane, Key Biscayne, FL
7 Bedrooms
$28,000
A two Level residence at the most desired and exquisite residences in Key Biscayne a private intimate beachfront community designed by world famous Architectonica.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Village of Key Biscayne
255 Ridgewood Rd
255 Ridgewood Road, Key Biscayne, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
Four Bedrooms, three baths pool home.
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Village of Key Biscayne
781 Crandon Blvd
781 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,800
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully decorated and remodeled unit with 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Resort style living, private club, restaurants, spa, beauty salon, fitness center, tennis & pools.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Village of Key Biscayne
320 W Heather Dr
320 West Heather Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
5 Bedrooms
$19,000
6 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST ,2020 >>>ONLY ANNUAL RENTAL>>>FULLY FURNISHED>>> 5 BEDROOM PLUS SERVICE QUARTERS..... FABULOUS BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Village of Key Biscayne
250 Galen Dr
250 Galen Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
Furnished or unfurnished 2B/2B condo steps from the Beach. condo is well located in the middle of the Island. Close to A+ grade Elementary, Village Green Park and Community Center.
Similar Pages
Key Biscayne 1 BedroomsKey Biscayne 2 BedroomsKey Biscayne 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKey Biscayne 3 BedroomsKey Biscayne Accessible ApartmentsKey Biscayne Apartments with BalconyKey Biscayne Apartments with Garage
Key Biscayne Apartments with GymKey Biscayne Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKey Biscayne Apartments with ParkingKey Biscayne Apartments with PoolKey Biscayne Apartments with Washer-DryerKey Biscayne Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLWest Little River, FLIves Estates, FLUniversity Park, FLFlorida City, FLRichmond West, FLPinecrest, FL