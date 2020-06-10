607 Ocean Dr

Amenities

Bright and totally remodeled 2 bed/2 bath unit at the desirable Sands Condo. Italian porcelain floors in all interior of the apartment, kitchen countertop in white quartz, master bathroom vanity countertop in white quartz. Calacatta finish in shower walls and calacatta honeycomb marble finish in shower floors, blackout curtains in bedrooms. New appliances, Designer finishes, Fully remodeled entrance lobby with Italian calacatta porcelain floors. 6" baseboards in all of the apartment. Balcony with hurricane proof windows. Fully updated tv cable conections and wiring. New kitchen with soft close and push touch systems. New lamps in kitchen, laundry, living room, hallway, closets and lobby. New Carrier brand air conditioning unit. Can also be rented furnished. Available from July 15.