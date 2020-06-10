All apartments in Key Biscayne
Location

607 Ocean Drive, Key Biscayne, FL 33149
Village of Key Biscayne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2K · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
lobby
Bright and totally remodeled 2 bed/2 bath unit at the desirable Sands Condo. Italian porcelain floors in all interior of the apartment, kitchen countertop in white quartz, master bathroom vanity countertop in white quartz. Calacatta finish in shower walls and calacatta honeycomb marble finish in shower floors, blackout curtains in bedrooms. New appliances, Designer finishes, Fully remodeled entrance lobby with Italian calacatta porcelain floors. 6" baseboards in all of the apartment. Balcony with hurricane proof windows. Fully updated tv cable conections and wiring. New kitchen with soft close and push touch systems. New lamps in kitchen, laundry, living room, hallway, closets and lobby. New Carrier brand air conditioning unit. Can also be rented furnished. Available from July 15.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 607 Ocean Dr have any available units?
607 Ocean Dr has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 607 Ocean Dr have?
Some of 607 Ocean Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 607 Ocean Dr currently offering any rent specials?
607 Ocean Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 Ocean Dr pet-friendly?
No, 607 Ocean Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Key Biscayne.
Does 607 Ocean Dr offer parking?
No, 607 Ocean Dr does not offer parking.
Does 607 Ocean Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 607 Ocean Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 Ocean Dr have a pool?
No, 607 Ocean Dr does not have a pool.
Does 607 Ocean Dr have accessible units?
No, 607 Ocean Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 607 Ocean Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 607 Ocean Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 607 Ocean Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 607 Ocean Dr has units with air conditioning.
