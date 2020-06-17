All apartments in Key Biscayne
Key Biscayne, FL
30 GRAND BAY ESTATE CR
30 GRAND BAY ESTATE CR

30 Grand Bay Estates Cir · No Longer Available
Key Biscayne
Apartments with Garage
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Gym
1 Bedrooms
Location

30 Grand Bay Estates Cir, Key Biscayne, FL 33149
Village of Key Biscayne

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Grand Bay Estate Residences, only 21 Estates located in private compound with 24-hr gated security. Beautiful surroundings. Private park for Grand Bay Villas and Estates enjoyment. Offering total privacy w/direct access to Beach and 5-star hotel. Pool and garden maintenance included in condo fees paid by owner. Two story elegant residence. 6 bedrooms, staff quarters. Pristine condition. Marble floors. Formal dining room. Beautiful open kitchen w/breakfast area. Enclosed garage for your cars and your golf cart.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 GRAND BAY ESTATE CR have any available units?
30 GRAND BAY ESTATE CR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Key Biscayne, FL.
What amenities does 30 GRAND BAY ESTATE CR have?
Some of 30 GRAND BAY ESTATE CR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 GRAND BAY ESTATE CR currently offering any rent specials?
30 GRAND BAY ESTATE CR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 GRAND BAY ESTATE CR pet-friendly?
No, 30 GRAND BAY ESTATE CR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Key Biscayne.
Does 30 GRAND BAY ESTATE CR offer parking?
Yes, 30 GRAND BAY ESTATE CR does offer parking.
Does 30 GRAND BAY ESTATE CR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30 GRAND BAY ESTATE CR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 GRAND BAY ESTATE CR have a pool?
Yes, 30 GRAND BAY ESTATE CR has a pool.
Does 30 GRAND BAY ESTATE CR have accessible units?
No, 30 GRAND BAY ESTATE CR does not have accessible units.
Does 30 GRAND BAY ESTATE CR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30 GRAND BAY ESTATE CR has units with dishwashers.
Does 30 GRAND BAY ESTATE CR have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 GRAND BAY ESTATE CR does not have units with air conditioning.
