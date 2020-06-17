30 GRAND BAY ESTATE CR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Grand Bay Estate Residences, only 21 Estates located in private compound with 24-hr gated security. Beautiful surroundings. Private park for Grand Bay Villas and Estates enjoyment. Offering total privacy w/direct access to Beach and 5-star hotel. Pool and garden maintenance included in condo fees paid by owner. Two story elegant residence. 6 bedrooms, staff quarters. Pristine condition. Marble floors. Formal dining room. Beautiful open kitchen w/breakfast area. Enclosed garage for your cars and your golf cart.