275 Harbor Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities courtyard parking pool

One story Mediterranean elegant house. Expansive reception areas with direct access to the beautiful courtyard, heated swimming pool, Jacuzzi, and gazebo. Residence offers a split plan with 4 bedroom & 4 baths. The master suite opens to the pool area. One of the bedrooms offers independent side access. Large bedrooms, family room with den and fireplace. Beautiful cream color marble floors. The master bedroom structure is 100% concrete. Recessed lighting, surround sound with speakers in every room and garden, high impact glass, windows & doors with exception of the side one. TENANT IS MOVING OUT MARCH 30. UNFURNISHED.