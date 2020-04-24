All apartments in Key Biscayne
275 Harbor Dr

275 Harbor Drive · (305) 244-7493
Location

275 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne, FL 33149
Village of Key Biscayne

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 0 · Avail. now

$6,500

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
courtyard
One story Mediterranean elegant house. Expansive reception areas with direct access to the beautiful courtyard, heated swimming pool, Jacuzzi, and gazebo. Residence offers a split plan with 4 bedroom & 4 baths. The master suite opens to the pool area. One of the bedrooms offers independent side access. Large bedrooms, family room with den and fireplace. Beautiful cream color marble floors. The master bedroom structure is 100% concrete. Recessed lighting, surround sound with speakers in every room and garden, high impact glass, windows & doors with exception of the side one. TENANT IS MOVING OUT MARCH 30. UNFURNISHED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 275 Harbor Dr have any available units?
275 Harbor Dr has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 275 Harbor Dr have?
Some of 275 Harbor Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 275 Harbor Dr currently offering any rent specials?
275 Harbor Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 275 Harbor Dr pet-friendly?
No, 275 Harbor Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Key Biscayne.
Does 275 Harbor Dr offer parking?
Yes, 275 Harbor Dr does offer parking.
Does 275 Harbor Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 275 Harbor Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 275 Harbor Dr have a pool?
Yes, 275 Harbor Dr has a pool.
Does 275 Harbor Dr have accessible units?
No, 275 Harbor Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 275 Harbor Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 275 Harbor Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 275 Harbor Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 275 Harbor Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
