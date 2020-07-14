All apartments in Key Biscayne
Find more places like 255 Ridgewood Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Key Biscayne, FL
/
255 Ridgewood Rd
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

255 Ridgewood Rd

255 Ridgewood Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Key Biscayne
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

255 Ridgewood Road, Key Biscayne, FL 33149
Village of Key Biscayne

Amenities

pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Four Bedrooms, three baths pool home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 255 Ridgewood Rd have any available units?
255 Ridgewood Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Key Biscayne, FL.
Is 255 Ridgewood Rd currently offering any rent specials?
255 Ridgewood Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 255 Ridgewood Rd pet-friendly?
No, 255 Ridgewood Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Key Biscayne.
Does 255 Ridgewood Rd offer parking?
No, 255 Ridgewood Rd does not offer parking.
Does 255 Ridgewood Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 255 Ridgewood Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 255 Ridgewood Rd have a pool?
Yes, 255 Ridgewood Rd has a pool.
Does 255 Ridgewood Rd have accessible units?
No, 255 Ridgewood Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 255 Ridgewood Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 255 Ridgewood Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 255 Ridgewood Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 255 Ridgewood Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Should I Live with a Roommate?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Key Biscayne 1 BedroomsKey Biscayne 2 BedroomsKey Biscayne Apartments with Gyms
Key Biscayne Dog Friendly ApartmentsKey Biscayne Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLTamarac, FLWest Little River, FLWest Park, FLPrinceton, FLGoulds, FLWestchester, FLPinecrest, FL
South Miami Heights, FLGladeview, FLHialeah Gardens, FLUniversity Park, FLCutler Bay, FLHighland Beach, FLThree Lakes, FLRoosevelt Gardens, FLTamiami, FLCountry Walk, FLBroadview Park, FLMiami Shores, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida International University
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale