Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM
1 of 15
255 Ridgewood Rd
255 Ridgewood Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
255 Ridgewood Road, Key Biscayne, FL 33149
Village of Key Biscayne
Amenities
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Four Bedrooms, three baths pool home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 255 Ridgewood Rd have any available units?
255 Ridgewood Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Key Biscayne, FL
.
Is 255 Ridgewood Rd currently offering any rent specials?
255 Ridgewood Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 255 Ridgewood Rd pet-friendly?
No, 255 Ridgewood Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Key Biscayne
.
Does 255 Ridgewood Rd offer parking?
No, 255 Ridgewood Rd does not offer parking.
Does 255 Ridgewood Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 255 Ridgewood Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 255 Ridgewood Rd have a pool?
Yes, 255 Ridgewood Rd has a pool.
Does 255 Ridgewood Rd have accessible units?
No, 255 Ridgewood Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 255 Ridgewood Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 255 Ridgewood Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 255 Ridgewood Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 255 Ridgewood Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
