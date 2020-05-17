177 Ocean Lane Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible elevator pool bbq/grill tennis court

Breathtaking Ocean, beach, Miami skyline, South Beach and Crandon park views from every rooms; beautifully fully furnished 2 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms. Long balcony to enjoy sunrise and sunset.

Marble floor, clear Impact windows and sliding doors, electric black out. Most desirable building at The Commodore in Key Biscayne offers, tennis courts, pool, garden, direct wide sandy beach access, Crandon park, golf nearby as well as shops and restaurants to enjoy a vacation-like lifestyle. (Three months minimum required).