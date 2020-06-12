/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:25 PM
107 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Key Biscayne, FL
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
155 Ocean Lane Dr
155 Ocean Lane Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1260 sqft
*** Available to move in July-August *** Very nice Condo in Commodore WEST. Open floor plan with renovated Kitchen and wood floors. Large balcony with very Nice views to Key Biscayne and Ocean. 2 bedrooms with 2 full baths. White on White Kitchen.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
250 Galen Dr
250 Galen Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
Boutique building in a tranquil and tropical setting on idyllic Key Biscayne. Lush garden courtyard, pool and barbecue area, a very short walk to beach with a private entrance and a few minutes to Key Biscayne Elementary.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
200 Galen Dr
200 Galen Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Largest unit in 200 Galen Dr building. 2/2 Just painted with new carpet. Ideal for schools and shops. Just up the block from the beach.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
107 E Enid Dr
107 East Enid Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,850
Great Townhouse 2Bed plus den, and 2.5 Bath in desirable Gardens of Key Biscayne complex. High ceilings. 2 Parking in covered garage. Completely remodeled with good taste and quality finishes, tile wood like floors.
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
607 Ocean Dr
607 Ocean Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
Bright and totally remodeled 2 bed/2 bath unit at the desirable Sands Condo. Italian porcelain floors in all interior of the apartment, kitchen countertop in white quartz, master bathroom vanity countertop in white quartz.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
300 Galen Dr
300 Galen Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Very TASTEFULLY REMODELED, CHARMING unit in MINT condition! STUNNING kitchen w/ Stainless steel appliances! LAMINATED floors! AMPLE, MODERN closets! Very LUMINOUS! HIGHLY desirable EAST exposure! IMMACULATE! Like NEW! HURRICANE SHUTTERS! Simply
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
150 Ocean Lane Dr
150 Ocean Lane Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
Enjoy the breezy, easy Key Biscayne lifestyle in this beautiful, remodeled condo w/ private beach access. The very spacious 2-bedroom unit features a king bed in the master suite & two queen beds in the 2nd bedroom.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
232 Sea View Dr
232 Seaview Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
Beautiful furnished 2 bed /2.5 bath Townhouse in Key Biscayne. Furnished with modern decor, wood floors, private patio overlooking pool with BBQ grill surrounded by a lush tropical landscape. Includes 2 parking spaces.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
240 GALEN DR
240 Galen Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
2/2 For Rent $2,200/mo Closed to Beach + Shopping Centers. Impact Windows. Call Agent to Show. Available July 1st 2020. Please make an appointment with agent ! Tenant Occupied until July 1st 2020.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
1121 Crandon Blvd
1121 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
SEASONAL RENTAL - SPACIOUS 2/2 SPLIT DESIGN UNIT. $1,782 SQFT
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
1111 Crandon Blvd
1111 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,700
Breathtaking oceanfront condo with spectacular panoramic ocean views. Enjoy a unique quality of life in this fully renovated unit with natural cherry wood floors & top-of-the-line fixtures and appliances.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
101 Ocean Lane Dr
101 Ocean Lane Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Move into the bliss of Key Biscayne island life at this 2BD / 2BA / 1,450 SF Ocean Village condo with views of sprawling Crandon Park filled with beaches, golf course, nature trails & a tennis center, all just 500 ft away.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
200 Ocean Lane Dr
200 Ocean Lane Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
Completely updated bright & airy, 2 private in-suite master bedrooms in split plan, south-east exposure, unit have wood floors & marble bathrooms, walking closets, open kitchen w/high end designer finishes, upscale appliances, floor to ceiling
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
100 Ocean Lane Dr
100 Ocean Lane Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Sunny corner unfurnished 2 bedrooom, 2 bath unit with title and Pergo wood laminate flooring and washer and dryer inside the unit offered for annual rental. One assigned covered parking space. Plenty of guest parking.
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
705 Crandon Blvd
705 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
Furnished Resort Villa Two bedroom, two bath apartment at the Ocean Club Condo. Apartment has a large lanai terrace with Tropical views over lake and gardens! Must see video to appreciate the space.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
703 Crandon Blvd
703 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,490
Furnished and equipped, recently renovated 2B/2B unit with views to the lake. One assigned parking space, all the amenities of the Ocean Club, which requires additional deposits. Short term only.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
210 Sea View Dr
210 Seaview Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
Cozy, fully equipped 2/2 corner unit, available since Dec. 2019. Features en suite bedrooms with a King bed in the Master, 2 twins in 2nd bedroom. Open balcony with view of spectacular sunsets. Half block from beach.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
798 Crandon Blvd
798 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
ONE STORY, 2 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHROOM TOWNHOUSE. WITH A LARGE PRIVATE PATIO/GARDEN. MASTER BEDROOM WITH A DOOR DIRECTLY TO GO TO THE POOL AND GARDEN. OPEN KITCHEN, WASHER/DRYER, DISH WASHER.
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
707 Crandon Blvd
707 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1570 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL! ELEGANT AND BRIGHT UNIT AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. ENJOY ALL AMENITIES OF THE OCEAN CLUB; SPA, STATE OF THE ART GYM, RESORT STYLE POOLS, TENNIS, GORGEOUS BEACH & SECURITY. SHORT TERM RENTAL AVAILABLE APRIL 1ST 2020.
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
177 Ocean Lane Dr
177 Ocean Lane Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,700
1260 sqft
Breathtaking Ocean, beach, Miami skyline, South Beach and Crandon park views from every rooms; beautifully fully furnished 2 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms. Long balcony to enjoy sunrise and sunset.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
77 CRANDON BL
77 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Updated unit overlooking Biscayne Bay. Tile floors and carpet in bedrooms. Split plan. Available June 1/20 yearly, unfurnished. Beach access at end of the street.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
170 Ocean Lane Dr
170 Ocean Lane Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 170 Ocean Lane Dr in Key Biscayne. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
785 CRANDON
785 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$9,500
BEST LOCATION IN ALL OF OCEAN CLUB! 18th floor middle of project and through views of direct ocean and bay with impeccable skyline of miami views. Capture gorgeous sunsets and sunrise. Immaculate conditions. This unit is also for sale.
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
141 Crandon Blvd
141 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
Completely remodeled and bright 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms plus Den. This spacious and modern fully furnished unit features custom made top of the line kitchen, bathrooms and closets.
